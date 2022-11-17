ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago

When it comes to co-parenting , sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup, drop-off, holidays, and more when you don’t have to go through a man to do it.

They also noted that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who Garner shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Lopez, who married Affleck in July, is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony.

After J.Lo and the Argo star tied the knot, the Marry Me actress wrote in a statement , “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

The “On My Way” singer also graces the December 2022 cover of Vogue , where she called the Upload star “an amazing co-parent.”

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” J.Lo told Vogue about blending their families . “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

For her part, the Yes Day star reportedly feels the same way. A source told Hollywood Life in July 2022 that Garner is “truly happy for them,” not least of all because “he’s chosen a partner that’s a totally positive influence with great family values.”

Everything they do is #coparentinggoals, so if you’re looking for inspiration on how to successfully raise kids with your ex, just look to the Jens. They may not have it all figured out, but they’re trying, and that’s all that matters.

These celebrity exes are getting co-parenting right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2MWO_0jEjaGRR00

