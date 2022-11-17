ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUUnv_0jEjZmoK00

The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.

In a news release , the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were tied to more than 1,100 cases.

"Trust and confidence are essential to achieving public safety," District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. said in a statement. "New Yorkers must know that everyone is acting with the utmost integrity in the pursuit of equal justice under the law. Without that belief, our criminal justice system will never be able to deliver real and lasting safety that every community deserves."

"While most law enforcement officials and police officers are dedicated public servants, these eight officers, who played a material role in hundreds of arrests, criminally abused their positions of power," the statement continued. "These illegal actions irrevocably taint these convictions and represent a significant violation of due process rights – the foundational principle of our legal system."

Bragg's announcement comes just two months after the Brooklyn district attorney confirmed his office's plans to dismiss 378 convictions that relied on testimony from more than a dozen now-discredited police officers.

After facing ongoing public pressure to reexamine cases, Bragg coordinated with advocacy groups including the Legal Aid Society to probe cases that could have been manipulated by corruption within the NYPD.

On Thursday, the Legal Aid Society praised the district attorney, and also called for further review.

"Going forward, we urge DA Bragg and all of the other New York City District Attorneys to conduct these reviews on an ongoing basis and with full transparency," the organization said. "The mandate to do justice must include evaluating criminal conduct by law enforcement with the same lens that is used with every other New Yorker. To do otherwise erodes the public's trust in law enforcement and the criminal legal system."

The eight former officers tied to the misdemeanor convictions now dismissed in Manhattan include former detective Jason Arbeeny , who was sentenced to five years' probation and 300 hours of community service in 2012 for planting drugs on an unsuspecting couple and falsely submitting it as evidence. Testifying for the prosecution at Arbeeny's trial, another former NYPD detective said officers in some Brooklyn narcotics units regularly planted illegal substances on innocent people.

The list also includes Nicholas Mina , who was sentenced to more than 15 years for stealing and selling guns out of a precinct; Michael Arenella, who took money from an undercover officer and used it to pay an informant, according to the Manhattan district attorney; Michael Carsey, who lied under oath about how he acquired information that led to an arrest; Johnny Diaz, who accepted bribes from an undercover officer posing as a drug dealer and helped the officer transport cocaine; William Eiseman, who was convicted of perjury for providing false testimony and conducting illegal searches; and Michael Foder, who was sentenced to three months in jail for lying under oath at a federal hearing.

Richard Hall , who was sentenced to five years' probation for releasing an 18-year-old woman from custody in exchange for sex acts, was also named. He and another former officer, Eddie Martins, were initially arraigned on a 50-count indictment charging them with rape, felony sexual assault and kidnapping. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New details on suspects captured in alleged synagogue attack plot

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking action after two men accused of plotting to attack a synagogue were arrested over the weekend at Penn Station.MTA Police officers caught the men a few hours after receiving an alert about the suspect.Monday, Mayor Eric Adams praised the officers, but said he's worried about a "copycat" attack and ordered the NYPD to step up patrols at houses of worship, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police would be available to provide extra security to synagogues throughout the city. Adams also demanded social media platforms do more to remove hate speech. "This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Hate Crime Attack on Subway

MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Inwood Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Nassau Cops Say

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of an Inwood man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:49 pm in North Lawrence. According to detectives, officers responded to Five Towns Car Wash located at 530 Rockaway Turnpike for a person in possession of a handgun. Responding officers located the subject matching the description and Defendant Brandon P. Millington, 24, of 42 Yale Street was placed into custody.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Person of interest in Queens triple homicide arrested

NEW YORK -- A person of interest is being held after the bodies of three women were found inside a home in Queens.The NYPD says a 22-year-old family member was taken into custody in Virginia. He was driving a car stolen from one of the victims.A home health attendant found the women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens on Friday morning. The victims were identified as a 68-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. The youngest had severe health issues and used a wheelchair.Police say the person of interest was seen on video leaving the home at 5 a.m. Friday.The NYPD is heading to Virginia to question him.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy