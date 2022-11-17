CM Punk is making news again, but this time it’s not as divisive. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is currently rehabbing the torn triceps he suffered at AEW All Out. Meltzer reported that his recovery is going “really well.” Regarding his contractual status, he is still under contract to AEW and his merchandise has been sold at recent live events. It was reported last month that the two sides were negotiating a buyout of his deal but there are no updates regarding the status of those discussions.

