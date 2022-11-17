Read full article on original website
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
MJF addresses reports that he signed an extension with AEW, confirms movie roll and more
Ahead of his world title match at Saturday’s Full Gear, AEW star MJF spoke with the New York Post. He denied reports that he has signed a contract extension with the company. “I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just...
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Status
CM Punk is making news again, but this time it’s not as divisive. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is currently rehabbing the torn triceps he suffered at AEW All Out. Meltzer reported that his recovery is going “really well.” Regarding his contractual status, he is still under contract to AEW and his merchandise has been sold at recent live events. It was reported last month that the two sides were negotiating a buyout of his deal but there are no updates regarding the status of those discussions.
WWE SmackDown Preview: World Cup, Build To Survivor Series
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -World Cup First Round: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet.
Kenny Omega comments on The Elite’s return at Full Gear; will challenge for major title in January
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on the return of the The Elite at Full Gear as they challenged Death Triangle for the World Trios Titles. The was the groups first match since the ALL OUT pay-per-view, held in September. They had been suspended following a backstage fight that took place with CM Punk at the the PPV’s media scrum.
What happened after AEW Full Gear went off the air
After AEW Full Gear went off the air, live from Newark at the Prudential Center, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio and Bryan Danielson came down to check on Jon Moxley. The crowd began a “Thank You Moxley” chant. Yuta, Claudio and Danielson explained what happened and Jon was upset. They...
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
WarGames advantage matches set for Raw and SmackDown
The WWE Superstars to determine the advantage for the Women’s Survivor Series WarGames Match is set. It will be Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka on this Monday’s Survivor Series go-home episode of Raw. The winner of the will have the advantage next Saturday at WarGames. The current women’s WarGames...
AEW Full Gear PPV news and notes
Some notes from Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view are below:. The main event finish with William Regal handing MJF Brass Knuckles was Tony Khan’s idea and you can look back at the last several weeks of the build-up you see the signs leading to it. It appears from the media scrum that MJF as a heel champion pairing with and Regal not unlike Kenny Omega and Don Callis.
Two title matches and a best of seven series announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite
This coming Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite will be the fallout from Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view and feature two title matches, a best-of-seven series and more!. Below is the current lineup for the show. -ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) defends against Tomohiro Ishii. -AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show Results – (11/19/22) Allentown, PA
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on November 19, 2022 from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Results and highlights below are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. – WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered. –...
Preview for Tonight’s LIVE edition of AEW Rampage (11/18/2022)
Below is a preview for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, airing on TNT starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament) – Winner faces Brian Cage on the Zero Hour pre-show in the semi-finals. Athena vs. Madison Rayne. Hook (c)...
New Segment Announced for Tuesday’s NXT
WWE issued the following press release announcing that Toxic Attraction, led by NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, will be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. Full details on what fans can expect from the faction can be found below. Mandy Rose is the Last Woman...
Possible Injury for Current AEW Champion
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is currently sporting a sling. It’s been speculated that Bowens may have suffered a shoulder injury during his loss to Swerve Strickland. It wasn’t clear if Bowens was legitimately injured, or if the shoulder injury was being worked into the storyline as Strickland did focus on the shoulder during their match with Bowens selling it very well.
Kevin Owens to Make Acting Debut
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for Kevin Owens in 2022, from wrestling Steve Austin at Wrestlemania, feuding with the Bloodline, as well as suffering some injuries. But on a lighter note, the prize fighter known for pulling no punches in the ring or on the mic is making his acting debut.
WWE Planning to Debut Two NXT Stars Soon
WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already introduced quite a few college athletes from various sports to the WWE Performance Center, including Gable Stevenson. WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on television soon as well. The company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background instead of veteran wrestlers last year for NXT.
Tony Khan comments on Interim Women’s Title, Thunder Rosa
During the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan commented on the status of the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship. Saturday night at the pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship. Storm previously won the Title at All Out after Thunder Rosa announced she was unable to defend the title due to being injured.
AEW star confirms reports that she suffered an injury
AEW star Abadon took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm she suffered an injury at a recent independent wrestling show. We had previously reported Abadon had suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC last Saturday. Initial reports indicated she broke her collarbone.
LIVE Results for AEW Full Gear – 11/19/2022
AEW Full Gear (2022) Results. Prudential Center (Newark, NJ) Best Friends & Danhausen def. The Factory (10 Man Tag Match) Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage – AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Final. Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama. MAIN CARD RESULTS:. Commentary welcomes us to Full Gear! JR, Excalibur and Tazz...
AEW star calls the Interim Titles “bulls—“
AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to say having interim titles is “bulls—.”. Spears wrote: “This “interim” stuff is bulls—. You’re either the Champion, or you’re not.”. At Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the...
