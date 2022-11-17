Read full article on original website
WWE and A&E working on new legends bio to feature AEW star
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on former WWE Superstar Paige, who now know as Saraya in AEW. The report notes the documentary will focus on the career of Paige in WWE and will be a “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. It was also noted that it is unlikely the documentary will cover her surprise AEW debut that took place this past September at the Dynamite Grand Slam special. However, under the new WWE regime, that could change.
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
Saraya comments on her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear
AEW star Saraya took to Twitter comment on her win over Britt Baker at Saturday night’s Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first match since having to retire from in-ring action back in 2017 due to a neck injury she suffered at a WWE house show in December of that year.
Kevin Owens to Make Acting Debut
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for Kevin Owens in 2022, from wrestling Steve Austin at Wrestlemania, feuding with the Bloodline, as well as suffering some injuries. But on a lighter note, the prize fighter known for pulling no punches in the ring or on the mic is making his acting debut.
AEW star calls the Interim Titles “bulls—“
AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to say having interim titles is “bulls—.”. Spears wrote: “This “interim” stuff is bulls—. You’re either the Champion, or you’re not.”. At Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the...
Peacock Adds Best of WWE: WarGames
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: WarGames matches. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Steiner Brothers, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, The Road Warriors, Pete Dunne, Arn Anderson, and Adam Cole, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
WWE Planning to Debut Two NXT Stars Soon
WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already introduced quite a few college athletes from various sports to the WWE Performance Center, including Gable Stevenson. WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on television soon as well. The company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background instead of veteran wrestlers last year for NXT.
Hall of Famers to be featured in new sci-fi action movie
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock are set to star in Kemodo Entertainment’s and High Star Entertainment’s new action sci-fi movie “Fight Another Day.” The movie is currently filming in Toronto, Canada. Eric Johnson (from Fifty...
AEW star confirms reports that she suffered an injury
AEW star Abadon took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm she suffered an injury at a recent independent wrestling show. We had previously reported Abadon had suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC last Saturday. Initial reports indicated she broke her collarbone.
MJF Speaks At Full Gear PPV Media Scrum: “F— You, Bye”
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday Night’s Full Gear PPV to win the AEW World Championship, with the help of William Regal who turned on Moxley. During the Full Gear Media Scrum, MJF said the following and then walked off. “The times, they are a changing. Wait your turn...
