According to a report from PWInsider, WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on former WWE Superstar Paige, who now know as Saraya in AEW. The report notes the documentary will focus on the career of Paige in WWE and will be a “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. It was also noted that it is unlikely the documentary will cover her surprise AEW debut that took place this past September at the Dynamite Grand Slam special. However, under the new WWE regime, that could change.

2 DAYS AGO