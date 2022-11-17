Read full article on original website
Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show. Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event. Watch the video for their interview on...
Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks! The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across […]
Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.
Watertown lawmakers disagree over money for homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Who should pay to keep the homeless safe during a historic snowstorm? It’s a question that Watertown City Council will address Monday as one lawmaker looks to find the funding, and another one asks when is enough, enough. “It’s warm, it’s quiet, we’re well...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 13 – November 19
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently honored to be selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Full story here. Members of the Fulton Police Department are wearing camouflage pants and...
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘The Fantasticks’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is inviting you to dinner and a show. The group will present “The Fantasticks” dinner theater early next month. Jane Bowman Jenkins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The performances...
Watertown DPW’s storm cost so far is $70K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snowstorm has cost the city of Watertown about $70,000 so far. With President Biden’s emergency declaration, 75 percent of that money could be covered by the federal government. As of Sunday, Watertown Department of Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said crews...
Did we just live through history?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Watertown has picked up 61 inches of snow as of 8:12 A.M. Sunday. If this snowfall report stands, once verified by the Climate Center, this could go down as the largest snowfall in the City of Watertown in a 2-day time period. The pervious 2-day snowfall record was 46.3 inches ending on December 10, 1995.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Marion Y. Sullivan, 83, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marion Y. Sullivan, age 83, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, November22, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home on 14248 State Street in Harrisville, NY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Harrisville prior to funeral services from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Pitcairn Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
