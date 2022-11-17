Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Zoom Net Income Plummets, Forecast Trails Estimates
Zoom topped third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates with adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share. Zoom's net income plummeted as expenses and stock compensation costs soared. The company's outlook for the fourth quarter trails estimates as Zoom projected year-over-year revenue growth below 3%. Zoom's CEO cited "a challenging macroeconomic environment" and...
Investopedia
Q4 2023 Earnings Estimates Begin to Fall
With most of the S&P 500 companies having reported third quarter earnings, analysts are now training their sights on fourth quarter profits and 2023 expectations. Companies accounting for roughly 90% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization have reported so far, with third quarter earnings beating analyst expectations by about 3%, a relatively low figure. Now analysts are projecting that fourth quarter earnings will decline for the first time in two years as rising interest rates and slowing growth dampen the outlook for profits.
Benzinga
Why Drive Shack Shares Jumped Over 23%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.
UK borrowing hits £13.5bn in October as energy bill support kicked in – business live
UK borrowing rose by £4.4bn in October, less than feared, as government shielded households from soaring energy prices
Investopedia
What Is TikTok?
TikTok is a free, downloadable, online app that allows members to exchange short videos and text messages with each other, with video sharing the most popular feature of the site. TikTok hosts videos that range from 15 seconds to 3 minutes, and the platform mostly includes videos of stunts, pranks, tricks, how-to's, and general entertainment, such as dancing and singing.
Investopedia
JPMorgan Registers Trademark For Crypto Wallet
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) registered a trademark for cryptocurrency wallets. America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), officially registered a trademark for cryptocurrency wallets. JPMorgan is focusing on offering crypto payment services, including crypto payment processing, virtual checking account, and more. Even though CEO Jamie Dimon believes...
Investopedia
US Wages May Rise at Fastest Pace in 15 years in 2023
U.S. wages may climb 4.6% in 2023, the fastest increase in 15 years, as employers catch up with accelerating inflation and fight to retain their workers amid a stubbornly tight labor market. A study published Thursday by Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that included 1,550 companies across various...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of November 21
Barring a few exceptions, which we detail below, the crypto market continues to drop. Bitcoin briefly fell below the $16,000 mark, leaving investors anxious. The past few days have revealed more of the financial mismanagement at FTX, consequently keeping investors away from centralized exchanges. This week we examine ApeCoin (APE),...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 21, 2022: Rates dip
Thirty-year mortgage rates dipped Friday by almost a tenth of a point, taking the flagship average further below 7%. After flirting again Thursday with the 7% threshold, 30-year mortgage rates receded Friday. Subtracting eight basis points, the 30-year average is currently down to 6.86%, which is almost three-quarters of a percentage point under last month's 20-year high of 7.58%.
