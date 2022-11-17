With most of the S&P 500 companies having reported third quarter earnings, analysts are now training their sights on fourth quarter profits and 2023 expectations. Companies accounting for roughly 90% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization have reported so far, with third quarter earnings beating analyst expectations by about 3%, a relatively low figure. Now analysts are projecting that fourth quarter earnings will decline for the first time in two years as rising interest rates and slowing growth dampen the outlook for profits.

18 HOURS AGO