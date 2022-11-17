Read full article on original website
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
Garland's special counsel appointment has Trump 2024 in mind but it's not what you think
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that the Justice Department will appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump.
Republicans need to give Trump the Hoover treatment and cut the loser loose
Donald Trump has been the greatest boon for Democrats since the Great Recession, when they won the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate.
'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then moved to try to disarm the shooter. “It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don’t let no one get hurt. I tried to bring everybody back,” he said Monday outside his home. Fierro is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a 22-year-old man armed with multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, who went on a shooting rampage Saturday night at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and at least 17 wounded.
