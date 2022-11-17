Joel Dahmen was in fine form, and he was in good spirits. Then they asked him about his resume. You know Dahmen well, don’t you? He’s fun. He’s fun on social media. Though his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, is maybe more so. He’s fun off the course. Golf Digest has him on their newest cover in a playful pose. He’s fun on the course. We all remember the shirts-optional moment earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. And it was more of the same after Friday’s RSM Classic second round. A reporter asked him for his “most satisfying” part of the day after his 64, and this was a softball.

2 DAYS AGO