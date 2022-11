Napa, Calif. – November 21, 2022 – — Hispanics in Wine, in collaboration with Uncorked and Cultured and The Big Sip, is proud to announce the full schedule of events of their second annual “LatinX State of the Wine Industry” Summit, taking place on December 1, 2022 at RD Winery in Napa, California.

