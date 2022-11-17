Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Mask Mandates Are Coming Back to Some Cruises
After Carnival Cruise Line's Majestic Princess reported more than 800 COVID-19 infections, Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises reinstated mask mandates for its ships based in Australia and New Zealand on November 17, The Guardian has reported. Shortly after, Royal Caribbean International also announced a masking recommendation for its sailings based in Australia.
"I Discovered This As A Kid, And It Just Stuck": People Are Sharing The Weird Food Combinations That They Can't Help But Love
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
‘I’m not humble’: Artist Ken Done delivers colourful speech as 2022 Australian fashion laureate
The painter known for his vivacious Australiana prints accepted the award with a 10-minute speech that elicited laughter and some uncomfortable silences
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi. Founded by Texas-based entrepreneur Pankaj Mamtora, Lonestar Films describes its maiden Indian production as a “mind-bending thriller.” Currently in pre-production, “Cancer” is expected to begin production early next year. A third lead actor is yet to join the cast. “I have not seen anything like this on an Indian screen. I’m highly impressed...
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
"Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett discuss the male strip club's feminist and entrepreneurial milestones.
Thrillist
Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays
Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar. Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.
Thrillist
13 DC Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season
The holidays are here and with it, the rush of holiday shopping. While it’s easy to rely on online shopping to cover your gift list, DC has a tremendous wealth of makers, independent shops, and retailers that make supporting a local small business as easy as tapping your credit card. So whether you shop on Small Business Saturday or wait a bit longer to get started checking off your list, here are some of the District’s best small, independent stores to support this holiday season.
Thrillist
You Can Get $29 Flights on Breeze Airways Right Now
Famously budget-friendly carrier Breeze Airways is making prices even cheaper right now, so if you're planning a last-minute escape from winter puffers and slick sidewalks, book now. On the heels of its latest new route debut (Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina, and Provo, Utah), Breeze Airways is celebrating with $29...
Thrillist
You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Igloo Frozen Into a Secluded Lagoon
Even if you don’t love those wanderlusty travel pics that populate Instagram, they can be deeply alluring. Off the Map Travel puts together unique travel packages for travelers who are looking for something a little special, something off the beaten path. It has announced a new package that includes the opportunity to sleep in a glass igloo frozen in a secluded Icelandic lagoon. It's the perfect perch to hunt for the northern lights without even needing to throw on a coat.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean's Amazing Holiday Deals Include 3-Day Cruises Starting at $124
If you aren't looking to own more stuff this shopping season but still want to take advantage of the deals that Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring, Royal Caribbean International has sales on all the experiences you could think to have, even sailings on its newest cruise ship. The company is offering up to $600 in savings for people who book a cruise between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Thrillist
Where to Shop Small in LA for Small Business Saturday
Ready to skip the big-box stores and shop small? While we don’t have anything against the former, there’s something ultra-satisfying about supporting your indie shop around the corner. Not only are you investing back in your neighborhood and community, you’re also taking home the most creative, original, and one-of-a-kind wares. From Highland Park and Boyle Heights to Santa Monica and beyond, we’ve rounded up 19 must-visit spots selling clothing, jewelry, books, home goods, and unique gift items—perfect for shopping local, even well beyond Small Business Saturday on November 26.
Thrillist
Bumper Cars Are Coming to NYC's Standard High Line Hotel
Add one more winter attraction to your must-visit list if you're in NYC's Meatpacking District this holiday season. BUMP!, a bumper cars pop-up, is officially opening at the plaza of the Standard High Line Hotel. The retro-styled attraction is modeled after '80s punk culture, promising a "downtown, DIY attitude" for guests. Tickets will costs you $20 for an 8–10 minute ride, and of course, you can always grab food at The Standard Plaza as well.
