Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
This Sweet 1994 Land Cruiser for Sale Has a Duramax V8 Diesel Under Its Hood
A big diesel donk wakes up this classic Japanese off-roader.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
CAR AND DRIVER
Fiat's Iconic 500 City Car to Return to U.S. in 2024 as an EV
Fiat announced today that its adorable 500 minicar will return to the North America market after a four-year absence. Unlike the previous-generation car, the 500 will be sold here only as the electric 500e. The new 500e is already on sale in Europe and we expect that the North American...
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: off-roading sports cars
This isn’t just an off-roading sports car. The Porsche 959 was arguably the world’s first modern hypercar. Yes, it looked like a 911 that’d been sandwiched by two double mattresses, but it was a tech tour-de-force for its day, thanks to sequential turbocharging, adaptive four-wheel drive, and even hollow-spoked lightweight wheels with tyre pressure monitoring.
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
MotorTrend Magazine
Another Smart-City Utopia Proposes a Shortcut to Self-Driving Cars
Over the years, MotorTrend and I have covered enough tech and innovation to be convinced that the remaining barriers to self-driving vehicles are primarily legal or political, and secondarily logistical. A new opportunity proposes a potentially easy shortcut: To build a new utopian "smart city" completely from scratch—from the infrastructure and political landscape up—and allow no human-driven vehicles from the start.
MotorTrend Magazine
Lyfe Hits You Fast: The 2022 Global Time Attack Finals at Buttonwillow Raceway Park
When November starts the countdown to the end of the year, there is a race that bookends the highly competitive motorsport of time attack racing. Once called Super Lap Battle, the final round of the Global Time Attack season closes another trip around the sun and another lap around the infamous CW13 of Buttonwillow Raceway Park. The winners and champions raise their champagne while others go home wondering what more they could have done to eke out another hundredth or even thousandth of a second that separated them from the podium.
Comments / 0