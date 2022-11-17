When November starts the countdown to the end of the year, there is a race that bookends the highly competitive motorsport of time attack racing. Once called Super Lap Battle, the final round of the Global Time Attack season closes another trip around the sun and another lap around the infamous CW13 of Buttonwillow Raceway Park. The winners and champions raise their champagne while others go home wondering what more they could have done to eke out another hundredth or even thousandth of a second that separated them from the podium.

BUTTONWILLOW, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO