sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals
PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor
Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Columbus military agency scammed out of $1.3 million by vendor’s faulty weapon parts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A California man pleaded guilty to crimes related to supplying the military with faulty parts. Timothy Foley, 72, of Goleta, California, was accused of and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and to money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each offense. According to the […]
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
spectrumnews1.com
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
