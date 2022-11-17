Read full article on original website
d3football.com
Springfield College Surges Past No. 22 Endicott, 17-14, In NCAA Division III Championship First Round
Beverly, Mass. - November 19, 2022 - The Springfield College football team powered its way past Endicott, 17-14, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Springfield has now strung together eight-consecutive victories to improve to 9-2 and advanced to the NCAA Division III...
