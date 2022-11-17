Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions will run for at least four games, as super-champ Amy Schneider got her first win on the board on Tuesday, November 15. Schneider and Andrew He, who won Monday’s game, now stand at one win each; Professors’ Tournament winner Sam Buttrey has yet to get off the mark. The ultimate Tournament of Champions victor is the first player to reach three wins, which means the competition will last until at least Thursday, November 17.

