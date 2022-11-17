Read full article on original website
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show’s Writers As Sam Buttrey Loses Controversial TOC Game 3
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Wednesday (November 16) night as Andrew He won his second game of the week, leaving him just one victory away from claiming the TOC crown. However, many fans believe Sam Buttrey was robbed. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Professors’ Tournament winner Buttrey led with...
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Wins Through to ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected
Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider was back to her winning ways on Wednesday, November 9, as she claimed victory in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions and secured her spot in the finals. The former engineering manager from Oakland, California, faced off against start-up director Tyler Rhode and executive assistant...
Photos: Meet Brittney Griner's Notable Ex-Wife
The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony. Friends and family members of Griner are wishing for her safe return. Griner's wife,...
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
“What Are Meese?”: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to One Contestant’s Hilarious Wrong Answer
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Jeopardy! fans had a good laugh during Tuesday night’s (Oct. 26) episode when law student Jack Weller made a hilarious oopsie. The contestant was returning to the show for the Second Chance Tournament after losing in a tiebreaker last season, something host Ken Jennings remembered as “very exciting.”
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Wins Dramatic Second Game of TOC Finals
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions will run for at least four games, as super-champ Amy Schneider got her first win on the board on Tuesday, November 15. Schneider and Andrew He, who won Monday’s game, now stand at one win each; Professors’ Tournament winner Sam Buttrey has yet to get off the mark. The ultimate Tournament of Champions victor is the first player to reach three wins, which means the competition will last until at least Thursday, November 17.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sleuths Predict Another Contestant Will Self-Eliminate Before the Next Rose Ceremony
One contestant on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022 may choose to go home before the next rose ceremony.
Nick Faldo calls out Rickie Fowler again as he makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Sir Nick Faldo has called on Rickie Fowler to ditch his famous orange outfits as he predicted Tiger Woods and son Charlie will win the 2022 PNC Championship despite not being confirmed in the field yet. Faldo recently joined ESPN's College Game Day. It's the same programme that Jordan Spieth...
‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Finals: Complete Guide & Who Will Win
After four weeks of shocks and drama, including the eliminations of super-champs Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, the best of 7 games finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions starts today, Monday, November 14. It’s an all California contest as Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey battle it out...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finally Reveals If Eliza and Justin Are Together
Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 13 ahead. Bachelor in Paradise contestants are still dealing with the emotional aftermath of the breakup that shook the entire beach in Season 8, Episode 12. But in Episode 13, we finally learn whether or not at least two people in the Eliza/Rodney/Justin love triangle got a happy ending.
‘Jeopardy!’ episode on Election Day could ‘break the internet,’ show says
Is “Jeopardy!” on tonight? Will “Jeopardy!” air on Election Day 2022? What is “Jeopardy!” doing for Election Day 2022? When did Alex Trebek die? When is the anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death?
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
Golf Buddies Sink Consecutive Holes-in-One on Same Tee-Shot–Beating 17 Million to 1 Odds
Two golfer pals are celebrating a sporting ‘miracle’ after both getting holes-in-one in consecutive shots on the same hole—beating odds of 17 million to 1. Neither golfers had achieved a hole-in-one in 15 years of playing together, and the feat left themselves and fellow golfers John and Roger gobsmacked.
Highlights! Natalia Silva destroys Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick from hell | UFC Vegas 65
Natalia Silva scored a memorable finish earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped 20-year-old newcomer Tereza Bleda with a third-round TKO (spinning back kick and punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65 On...
