A California investor has cashed in on a South Side apartment portfolio he bought. An LLC tied to Jason Bordainick, the co-founder and managing partner of New York-based Hudson Valley Property Group, which buys and improves affordable assets, appears to have forayed into the Midwest market with the deal, picking up the four apartment buildings in the Kenwood and Bronzeville neighborhoods for $28 million, according to Cook County property records. The firm has a portfolio of more than 8,000 units in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and has spent $2.3 billion in development costs, according to its website.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO