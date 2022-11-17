ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup...
CHICAGO, IL
Jerry Jones: Rout of Vikings makes Cowboys title contenders

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones is talking Super Bowl after the Dallas owner watched the Cowboys dismantle Minnesota while ending the Vikings' seven-game winning streak. The outspoken and often-too-optimistic Jones has stayed away from such bold thoughts as the years without even a trip to the NFC championship game have piled up (this is 27).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss

DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
DENVER, CO
Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Baltimore defense key to Ravens' 4-game winning streak

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter, Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens were trying to measure up to the defenses that led the franchise to its greatest heights. “That’s kind of what we’re chasing, and we’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
ATLANTA, GA
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to...
HOUSTON, TX

