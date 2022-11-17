Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHome, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jerry Jones: Rout of Vikings makes Cowboys title contenders
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones is talking Super Bowl after the Dallas owner watched the Cowboys dismantle Minnesota while ending the Vikings' seven-game winning streak. The outspoken and often-too-optimistic Jones has stayed away from such bold thoughts as the years without even a trip to the NFC championship game have piled up (this is 27).
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss
DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration.
Citrus County Chronicle
Baltimore defense key to Ravens' 4-game winning streak
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter, Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens were trying to measure up to the defenses that led the franchise to its greatest heights. “That’s kind of what we’re chasing, and we’re...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers.
Citrus County Chronicle
At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to...
Comments / 0