Local gas prices down 16 cents, with Texas offering cheapest fill-ups

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.77 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane. That price is 16 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week. AP file photo

With millions of Americans prepared to hit the road next week for Thanksgiving road trips, Texas drivers will be sitting a little higher thanks to the lowest gas prices in the nation, as AAA on Thursday reported a 9-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.07 a gallon.

That price is now 3 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also dropped on the week, down 8 cents to $3.72 a gallon — 31 cents more than during the third week of November 2021.