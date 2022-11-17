Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Related
northcentralnews.net
Grant gives MCCC students free access to museum
The Phoenix Art Museum will now offer free admission daily to all Maricopa County Community College District (MCCC) students with an active student ID. Made possible as part of a $1 million grant received from the nonprofit Men’s Arts Council (www.mensartscouncil.com), the free-access program, colloquially known as MC3@PAM, provides an affordable way for the Valley’s community-college students to experience the museum’s robust exhibition schedule of American, Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern, and contemporary art and fashion design.
northcentralnews.net
Mayor names official historian
In October, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the appointment of Steve Schumacher as the Mayor’s Office Official Historian. “Steve will work with us to document and share the history of Phoenix, from its earliest days to the present,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “I have always believed the future of Phoenix builds on the strong foundation of its past, beginning with the ancient indigenous peoples who first lived here. By understanding our unique cultural history and traditions, we can celebrate in a way that helps residents learn, understand, and respect our past.”
northcentralnews.net
North Central author publishes kids’ book
No stranger to the publishing world, nationally acclaimed author and Phoenix native Stella Pope Duarte has published her first bilingual children’s book. A life-long educator, Duarte has worked with students and educators from Head Start to university and graduate programs. As an Artist in Residence for Arizona, she worked in multiple classrooms, inspiring young writers with her stories and uniquely crafted activities. A nominee for the Pulitzer Prize, her writing has garnered numerous awards.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
AZFamily
‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
Arizona cities are enacting new regulations on short-term rentals
Several Valley cities are taking advantage of a new state law that lets them impose restrictions on short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in July and it went into effect two months ago. Driving the news: Mesa, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale have enacted new...
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
'People are literally dying': Human services campus trying to help homeless, but resources are maxed out
PHOENIX — Rain in Phoenix can sometimes provide a much-needed cool down in the hotter months. But for Jennifer Owens, rain this year brought on a new set of challenges. “We have a tent,” she told 12 News. “It's not exactly waterproof.”. She shared that she and...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
12news.com
More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday
PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America
Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
azbigmedia.com
Here are 5 Metro Phoenix tree lighting ceremonies to see
Christmas is right around the corner and several shopping centers across the Valley are celebrating with festive tree lighting ceremonies!. The District at Tempe Marketplace will officially kick off the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the annual lighting of the 60-ft. Christmas tree. Join Tempe Marketplace for a festive celebration full of live shows and LED drum line performances, the first snowfall of the season, Christmas in Color installation and free photo ops with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and other snowy friends.
AZFamily
Arizona-based company comes under fire by Jack Daniel’s for parody dog toy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona-based VIP Products, LLC is under fire from whiskey distillery giant Jack Daniel’s over a parody dog toy being sold by the company. The company that makes Jack Daniel’s has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against the product called “Bad Spaniels,” a squeaker-toy that resembles Daniel’s signature bottle with a label that reads “The Old No. 2 on your Tennessee Carpet.” Other companies have advocated for Jack Daniel’s, asking the Supreme Court to set guidelines for trademark law.
northcentralnews.net
Chill with cats at local café
November 2022 — La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats. Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
santansun.com
Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum
The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Order Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving by Nov. 21
Still need fresh pies for your Thanksgiving feast this week? Now is the time to pre-order your Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving in Queen Creek, as they're busing baking them fresh for pick up this Wednesday, but orders must be completed by Monday, Nov. 21. Carrie Schnepf said they "are...
