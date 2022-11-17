In October, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the appointment of Steve Schumacher as the Mayor’s Office Official Historian. “Steve will work with us to document and share the history of Phoenix, from its earliest days to the present,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “I have always believed the future of Phoenix builds on the strong foundation of its past, beginning with the ancient indigenous peoples who first lived here. By understanding our unique cultural history and traditions, we can celebrate in a way that helps residents learn, understand, and respect our past.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO