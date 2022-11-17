Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
2 Deeply Oversold Tech Stocks That Wall Street’s Sticking With
The great tech wreck of 2022 will go down in the history books as one of the worst tech-focused sell-offs since the 2000 dot-com bust. High-tech innovations like Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have seen their shares obliterated (down 82% and 70% year-to-date, respectively). Despite the downfall, most Wall Street analysts haven't changed their stances. Each stock sports a "Moderate Buy" rating, even after a drastic reversal in sentiment amid rising interest rates.
NASDAQ
TSX Recovers After Sharp Early Setback, Ends Roughly Flat
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent spell in the red that lasted well over an hour past noon, the Canadian market slowly emerged into positive territory around mid afternoon, but failed to hold gains and finally ended with a marginal loss on Monday. Rising concerns about a...
NASDAQ
Why Roku Stock Was Down 5% on Monday
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday. The steaming-video specialist's stock fell 5% by 2:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.2% drop in the S&P 500. Roku is down significantly in 2022, with shares lower by 77% since early January. Monday's drop came as investors continue...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Canadian Shares Down Firmly In Negative Territory At Noon
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory at noon on Monday, extending losses after a weak start amid rising concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and worries about geopolitical tensions. China reported three persons died after contracting Covid, marking first Covid-related deaths the country's...
Benzinga
Why Drive Shack Shares Jumped Over 23%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: FTXG, OIH
In trading on Monday, the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Herbalife Nutrition, up about 3.3% and shares of Hershey, up about 2.7% on the day. And underperforming other...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: HD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #10 analyst pick. Home Depot Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
NASDAQ
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Blink (BLNK) Shares Affected by Macro Economic Volatility
Blink Charging BLNK shares have lost 47.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 3.6%. All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $52.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continued to fall this weekend and into this morning, as the fallout and contagion from the FTX bankruptcy continue to plague the crypto market and exacerbate the crypto winter. Since the market closed Friday, the price of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded more than 6% down...
