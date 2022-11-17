Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
KEYT
Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that’s packing hospitals across the US
As Abhishesh Pokharel carried his 3-week-old daughter into the emergency department, her fingers and toes were turning blue. Other parts of her tiny body were yellow. Something was very wrong. The triage nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center knew it, too. She took one look at baby Ayra and gave...
KEYT
Green Day Produce recalls enoki mushroom packages due to possible health risk
Green Day Produce is recalling its enoki mushroom packages sold between September and October because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — the bacteria that causes Listeria infections, according to a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The enoki mushrooms, a product of Korea, were...
KEYT
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
KEYT
China reports first Covid-19 deaths in nearly 6 months as cases spike
China has reported its first deaths of Covid-19 patients in nearly six months as the country struggles to contain a surge in cases across multiple cities that’s testing the limits of its tough zero-Covid strategy. On Monday, China’s National Health Commission reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients in Beijing...
KEYT
Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China
BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 38 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China’s Henan province. A district government in the city of Anyang said two other people were injured. More than 200 rescuers and firefighters responded to the fire that took four hours to extinguish Monday evening. No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed. China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled in a wide range of industrial goods including chemicals.
KEYT
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia. China’s Defense Ministry says Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. And the Department of Defense says Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend after stops in Canada and Indonesia. Both plan to meet with participants on the margins of the main gathering, although it wasn’t clear if Wei and Austin would hold a separate dialogue. Their countries are chief rivals for influence in the region, where China is seeking to smooth over disputes surrounding its claim to the South China Sea.
KEYT
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.
KEYT
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
KEYT
As Meta and Twitter slash staff, TikTok plans to keep hiring
While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with hiring freezes and job cuts, at least one social media company is still planning to keep hiring: TikTok. The short-form video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Monday. This specific hiring target is related to the company’s goal of ensuring US user data is overseen by a team based in the United States amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance’s ties to China.
