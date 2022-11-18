Anyone who has gone fishing knows how exciting it is to catch a fish, especially a large, perhaps record-breaking one. Utah has Blue Ribbon streams and beautiful mountain lakes teeming with pan-sized brook trout. At the same time, it is the territory of several massive fish. Utah is famous for its Great Salt Lake; however, the lake does not house many fish. After all, the lake’s salinity is too high for most species to flourish. However, that is hardly the only body of water in Utah, and the state provides several options for big fishing. Have you ever wanted to see the largest trophy fish captured in Utah? This article uncovers the 10 biggest trophy fish ever caught in Utah and other fascinating facts.

