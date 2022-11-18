Read full article on original website
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics
If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
WATCH: Massive Grey Wolf Is in Heaven Getting Belly Rubs in the Snow
The grey wolf may be one of the larger predators in the wild. However, one Outsider Twitter post shows that even these fierce canines are simply good boys at heart when belly rubs and back scratches are on the table!. It’s an adorable snowy video that starts with a huge...
Spot a Wooly Worm Caterpillar In Indiana? Here is What Their Colors Mean for the Winter
Have you spotted a wooly worm recently? Did you know its colors can predict the type of winter we will have?. Before we had little computers in our pockets that could tell us the weather forecast humans used nature to predict the weather. AllThingsNature.Org has this to say about weather lore:
Cow Moose Spotted With Twin White Moose Young In Norway
It’s one thing to come across a leucistic animal or an albino. But, it’s a whole new ball game when we are talking about twins. It’s just WAY rare…. As a nature lover and outdoorsmen, this is as cool as it gets. Norway is home to a...
The No. 1 Best Rut Stand for Whitetails—Period.
We wait all year every year for the rut. So, naturally, when it comes, we don’t want to miss any of the action. That’s why the big, burning question ahead of every whitetail breeding season and just prior to every morning and evening hunt all through the first few weeks of November is: Where should I sit?
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Utah
Anyone who has gone fishing knows how exciting it is to catch a fish, especially a large, perhaps record-breaking one. Utah has Blue Ribbon streams and beautiful mountain lakes teeming with pan-sized brook trout. At the same time, it is the territory of several massive fish. Utah is famous for its Great Salt Lake; however, the lake does not house many fish. After all, the lake’s salinity is too high for most species to flourish. However, that is hardly the only body of water in Utah, and the state provides several options for big fishing. Have you ever wanted to see the largest trophy fish captured in Utah? This article uncovers the 10 biggest trophy fish ever caught in Utah and other fascinating facts.
Disc Golfer Accidentally Plunks A Deer, Sends It Flying Into The Air
If you’re looking for a laugh, this is it. Disc golf is becoming increasingly popular as courses pop up in parks all over the place. It’s a cheap alternative to golf that still requires lots of skill and consistency to actually be good. But, far cheaper and far...
The 9 Weirdest Hunting Dogs in the Field
From 20-pound cocker spaniels to 180-pound Irish wolfhounds, hunting dogs have been bred to all sizes and shapes to meet specific purposes. Some look strange, and some have been bred to do strange things. Some setters, for instance, still crouch when they point, a holdover from the pre-gunpowder days when hunters threw nets over them onto the coveys the dogs located. Here are nine weird hunting dogs, some of which you may never have heard of before.
Curious Nature: Shifting winters and climate change
Temperate weather this fall extended one of the finest aspen-viewing seasons in memory. In fact the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that September was the warmest on record for North America, marking the 46th-consecutive September (and the 453th-consecutive month) with temperatures above the 20th-century average. Now that snow is...
How to go mushroom hunting
There’s so much to admire when you’re out on a hike, from wildflowers to wildlife, but many of us are drawn into the darker places where nature’s delicacies grow, and we’re not talking about the hiking snacks at the bottom of your backpack. Many of the places we love to hike bring a delectable feast of fungi at certain times of year, from mouth-watering morels to succulent shiitakes. If you’re a bit of a forager-in-the-making and want to learn more about how, when and where to go mushroom hunting on your outdoor adventures, you’ll want to read on for our guide to how to go mushroom hunting, including everything you need to get started.
Snowy owls are big, charismatic and making their way to Wisconsin for the winter. Here are interesting facts about snowies.
Big, handsome and unique, snowy owls rank among the most charismatic wildlife species in the world. As described by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the "regal snowy owl is one of the few birds that can get even non-birders to come out for a look." ...
Stolen Slick-X Line railroad back on track
There is wide-eyed amazement from children and adults with the big Slick-X Line model railroad chugging away again. The 40-foot-long railroad is at the Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the National Western Complex after a long and difficult labor of love. "It's amazing. It's a masterpiece that's for sure," said 12-year-old Nathaniel Perkins. "It tells a story with the city."The story of the Slick-X Line goes back to when five former military members first built it. The group of model railroad enthusiasts grew to seven eventually. The group created a collapsible giant O-Gauge display 40 feet long. There were trains...
Meet the Regal Belted Kingfisher Bird
Like flycatchers, kingfishers perch on treetops or exposed branches to survey their surroundings. The hefty body, thick bill and shaggy crest are all features to look for. With enough practice, you’ll soon be able to recognize the distinctive silhouette of a kingfisher from across a pond. Belted kingfishers are distributed widely across North America. Both males and females are blue-gray with bright white bellies and blue chest bands. It’s important to note that the queen always outshines her mate; females sport a rufous belly band that is lacking in males.
WATCH: Alligator Chows Down on 22-Pound Thanksgiving Turkey
An indoor pool is a rare luxury typically reserved for hotels and multi-million dollar mansions. Animal expert Corbin Maxey, however, has three … that he shares with a few pythons. And a couple of massive alligators lovingly named Soni and Chompers. In truth, the animal expert’s indoor pools aren’t...
