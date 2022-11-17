ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Chrysler announces 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper

By Dylan Olsen
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Chrysler is looking to get more families on the road as the automaker announces a new version of the Pacifica called the Road Tripper.

The automaker said the special version of the minivan, on its sixth generation in 40 years, " celebrates the ultimate family travel vehicle ".

The Road Tripper, named after a vote on social media, has a roof rack that can be used for a variety of travel needs. The gas-powered version of the minivan will also be able to tow up to 3,600 pounds.

In a news release, Chrysler said ordering for the new van should be open in the first quarter of 2023, with vehicles arriving at dealerships around the same time.

