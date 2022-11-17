ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Boebert continues to lead Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for CD3

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiIuM_0jEjCi1x00

Boebert continues to lead Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for CD3 00:24

New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TZYG_0jEjCi1x00
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, arrives to the House Republican caucus leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At last check, Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by about 1,097 votes. That margin is outside the level at which an automatic recount would be triggered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEUTk_0jEjCi1x00
Adam Frisch, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional district, arrives at the Hyatt Regency on Nov. 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House arrived in the capital for orientation. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

We are still waiting for some reports from Pueblo County and Mesa County, which account for about 40% of the ballots in that district, according to the Colorado Sun.

Comments / 1

Related
pinonpost.com

In shocking move, NM House GOP elects all new leadership

On Saturday, the New Mexico House Republicans elected new leaders of the GOP caucus, propelling three new faces to all of the leadership positions. In a surprise move, GOP Caucus Leader Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) decided not to seek a third term in the position, although he will still remain a representative in the New Mexico House. The caucus elected Rep. Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) to succeed him in the vacant position.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Adam Frisch concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado House race

After a tight U.S. House race that was likely headed to a recount, Adam Frisch conceded to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday. The Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen led a surprisingly difficult challenge against the renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right. "America is tired of the circus, tired of the lack of respect for our institutions and democracy, and tired of the lack of civility in our discourse," Frisch said in a video.CBS News had characterized the race as "lean Republican," but on Friday, Boebert was leading Frisch by just 551...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.Yet despite that scare, there's no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado's "red flag" law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man's mother says he had with him.Gun...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Center Square

Parks, Weinberg to fill House seat vacancy after McKean’s passing

(The Center Square) – A vacancy committee in House District 51, the seat of late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, has elected Amy Parks and Ron Weinberg to fill the vacant seat. Parks, the late minority leader's partner, will fill the seat for the rest of the 73rd General Assembly, while Weinberg, who’s chairman of the Larimer County Republican Party, will take over for the 74th General Assembly, which convenes on Jan. 9. ...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
CBS Denver

End in sight for final vote count in CD3

We are down to the wire when it comes to receiving the final ballot count in Colorado's Congressional District 3 race. The race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch has remained too close to call since Election Day. All ballots must be cured and accepted by midnight . Curing a ballot means giving voters a chance to correct a signature discrepancy or provide a missing signature. That must happen by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, November 16). That is also the last day for overseas and military ballots to be received by the county clerk.By Friday, county clerks must...
COLORADO STATE
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk

A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
COLORADO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy