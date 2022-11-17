ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

YAHOO!

'I'm innocent:' Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

Nov. 22—A Fairborn man was awarded a $45 million wrongful conviction verdict in federal court, the highest in state history, his lawyers said. "The verdict just proved my point from day one, that I'm innocent," said Roger "Dean" Gillispie on Monday outside the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Dayton after the federal jury reached its verdict. "I was innocent. I'm innocent, always have been innocent, and we just proved it again one more time. That's the third time we have proved that I am innocent."
FAIRBORN, OH
YAHOO!

Man shot by Springfield officer indicted on attempted murder charges

Nov. 22—The man injured in a gunfire exchange with Springfield officers on Nov. 13 has been indicted on attempted murder charges and other counts. Springfield police on Monday identified the man as Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield. He was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court the same...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

18-year-old Fairfield shooting victim ID'd; no arrests have been made

Nov. 22—FAIRFIELD — Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal shooting as 18-year-old Chase Williams. According to police, Williams, on Thursday was shot during an altercation with a family member. The involved parties have been identified, but Maj. Rebecca Ervin said no arrests had been made at this time.
FAIRFIELD, OH

