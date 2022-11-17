Nov. 22—A Fairborn man was awarded a $45 million wrongful conviction verdict in federal court, the highest in state history, his lawyers said. "The verdict just proved my point from day one, that I'm innocent," said Roger "Dean" Gillispie on Monday outside the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Dayton after the federal jury reached its verdict. "I was innocent. I'm innocent, always have been innocent, and we just proved it again one more time. That's the third time we have proved that I am innocent."

