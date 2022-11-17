ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

CBS Sacramento

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of California assemblymember

SACRAMENTO — The suspected gunman who opened fire at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado, killing five and injuring several others, is the grandson of a California assemblymember.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after opening fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend.Aldrich is the grandson of state Assemblymember Randy Voepel."It could have been anyone of us," said former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen.Club Q in Colorado Springs was supposed to be a haven for visitors, but Saturday, it became a place of peril. "Safe spaces like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman: ‘My family was in there’

Richard Fierro, the former US Army major who tackled a gunman to the ground who had opened fire on an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and beat him unconscious, has given an emotional account of his bravery on CNN.Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.He recognised that the shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was wearing a flak vest which has a handle on it and ran across the room, grabbed it, and pulled him to the floor.Another person helped Mr Fierro...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

