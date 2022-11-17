Read full article on original website
Video shows exchange of deadly gunfire between deputy, suspect at station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly released surveillance video sheds light on the circumstances that led up to the ambush of an Ohio police officer. 10 TV News shared video that shows Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and approaching the back door. Mitchell paces back and forth before knocking on a window. Sgt. Eric Kocheran responded, opening the door roughly 20 seconds later.
Ohio AG grants convicted cop killer new sentencing hearing
ASHTABULA, Ohio — Twenty-five years ago to the day that Odraye Jones shot and killed Ashtabula Police Officer, William D. Glover Jr., the Ohio Attorney General's Office granted Jones' request for a new sentencing hearing. Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court...
Video: Mo. police officers swim across cold pond to help firefighter save crashed vehicle's driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis County police officers dove into cold pond water Monday afternoon after they saw a firefighter and the truck driver he was trying to rescue disappear underwater. A truck went into the pond in north St. Louis, and a firefighter with the...
Lawyer: Driver who crashed into LASD recruits fell asleep
LOS ANGELES — Challenging the claims of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva that a crash last week that injured a group of recruits on a training run in South Whittier was intentional, the attorney for the 22-year-old driver called it “a tragic accident” that occurred when the man fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work.
