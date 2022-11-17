ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
police1.com

Video shows exchange of deadly gunfire between deputy, suspect at station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly released surveillance video sheds light on the circumstances that led up to the ambush of an Ohio police officer. 10 TV News shared video that shows Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and approaching the back door. Mitchell paces back and forth before knocking on a window. Sgt. Eric Kocheran responded, opening the door roughly 20 seconds later.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
police1.com

Ohio AG grants convicted cop killer new sentencing hearing

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Twenty-five years ago to the day that Odraye Jones shot and killed Ashtabula Police Officer, William D. Glover Jr., the Ohio Attorney General's Office granted Jones' request for a new sentencing hearing. Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court...
ASHTABULA, OH
police1.com

Lawyer: Driver who crashed into LASD recruits fell asleep

LOS ANGELES — Challenging the claims of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva that a crash last week that injured a group of recruits on a training run in South Whittier was intentional, the attorney for the 22-year-old driver called it “a tragic accident” that occurred when the man fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work.
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy