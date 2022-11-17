Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright, Alvernia, RACC could each get $2M from Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council informally agreed Monday night to allocate $2 million from American Rescue Plan funds to each of the three institutions of higher learning in the city. Last week, an ordinance was introduced at council's meeting to allocate $1 million each to Alvernia University, Albright...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposed warehouses, winery
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building. The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD appoints Michael Recchiuti to school board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Area school board appointed Michael Recchiuti as its new director to replace Craig Neiman, who resigned effective Nov. 1. According to Neiman's letter of resignation, the conflicting demands of his professional schedule and his role on the board made it difficult for him to attend meetings and fulfill his commitments.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree from Schuylkill arrives at White House
WASHINGTON - The White House is already gearing up for Christmas. First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday. It arrived on a horse-drawn carriage. This year's tree comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Schuylkill County. The 20-year-old Concolor fir stands 22 feet tall...
WFMZ-TV Online
Alvernia University to hold turkey drive
READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Commonwealth Foundation proposes nurse practitioners work without supervising doctors to address need for physicians
EASTON, Pa. - Research shows the U.S. could need tens of thousands of primary care doctors in the next 10 years. The Commonwealth Foundation is now urging state lawmakers to scrap certain regulations to increase access to care and decrease wait times. Finding out you need to wait months to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
Comments / 0