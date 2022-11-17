ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Albright, Alvernia, RACC could each get $2M from Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council informally agreed Monday night to allocate $2 million from American Rescue Plan funds to each of the three institutions of higher learning in the city. Last week, an ordinance was introduced at council's meeting to allocate $1 million each to Alvernia University, Albright...
READING, PA
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposed warehouses, winery

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building. The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
PLAINFIELD, PA
BASD appoints Michael Recchiuti to school board

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Area school board appointed Michael Recchiuti as its new director to replace Craig Neiman, who resigned effective Nov. 1. According to Neiman's letter of resignation, the conflicting demands of his professional schedule and his role on the board made it difficult for him to attend meetings and fulfill his commitments.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Christmas tree from Schuylkill arrives at White House

WASHINGTON - The White House is already gearing up for Christmas. First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday. It arrived on a horse-drawn carriage. This year's tree comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Schuylkill County. The 20-year-old Concolor fir stands 22 feet tall...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Alvernia University to hold turkey drive

READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
READING, PA
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
MACUNGIE, PA

