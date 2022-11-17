The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Rover Metals and SoLVBL Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.

