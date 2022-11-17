ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Keeper James book signing event will be held at Island Convenience on Wednesday

Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press. Keeper James says, “My publishers choose this title. In spite of the ‘headline-Shipwrecks-print,’ the stories are much more about the dramatic rescues by the surfmen of the United States Life-Saving Service.”
RODANTHE, NC
Shoaling near Ocracoke alters Pamlico Sound ferry schedules

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be running an alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor. The schedule, effective immediately, is as follows:. Ocracoke to...
OCRACOKE, NC
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC

