Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Keeper James book signing event will be held at Island Convenience on Wednesday
Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press. Keeper James says, “My publishers choose this title. In spite of the ‘headline-Shipwrecks-print,’ the stories are much more about the dramatic rescues by the surfmen of the United States Life-Saving Service.”
islandfreepress.org
Shoaling near Ocracoke alters Pamlico Sound ferry schedules
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be running an alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor. The schedule, effective immediately, is as follows:. Ocracoke to...
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Island Art and Craft Show returns after two-year hiatus on November 25-26
After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the annual Hatteras Island Art and Craft Show is returning to the Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS) in Buxton on November 25 and 26. Corresponding with both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping, this year’s event is promising to be...
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
Comments / 0