Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Blows Away Competition For Best Small SUV In Snow This Winter
Which Subaru model is the best all-wheel-drive vehicle for winter commutes? A new iSeeCars report says the 2023 Subaru Outback is the best small SUV for winter driving this year. Check out the latest news here. Crossovers and SUVs are popular picks for new car shoppers this winter because they...
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
torquenews.com
CR's 8 Best SUVs Under $40,000 - Why The 2023 Subaru Outback Slips To 2nd
What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is Consumer Reports 2nd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to second place. Why is the 2023 Subaru Outback ranked one...
torquenews.com
CR Says To Avoid The Jeep Grand Cherokee And Buy The Subaru Outback Instead
Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good choice for SUV shoppers? Consumer Reports says you should buy the Outback, and it's a better choice than the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. See why Outback is the best pick now. Is the 2023 Subaru Outback the best Two-Row SUV? Consumer Reports (CR)...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Drops the Manual Completely
When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Ascent Is Now A Consumer Reports Most-Improved Model In Reliability
Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? According to Consumer Reports, Ascent is now on its newly recommended models list with improved reliability. See what's improved. The Subaru Ascent has taken a lot of heat recently for being unreliable. Consumer Reports had the Ascent 3-Row family hauler on...
torquenews.com
Important Notice - 5 Subaru Forester Years Recalled For Defective Seat Belts
Subaru has recalled specific Forester models for defective seatbelts. See which models are affected and what customers need to know. Subaru of America and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall of specific Forester compact SUV models for a defective front seat belt assembly force-limiter. The...
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Electric vehicles to lose VED exemption
Electric vehicle (EVs) owners will be hit by a new tax from April 2025.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement that zero-emission vehicles will lose their vehicle excise duty (VED) exemption from that date.Owners of EVs who currently pay no VED will face an annual charge of up to £165 for cars and £290 for vans.Mr Hunt said this will “make our motoring tax system fairer” as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that half of all new vehicles will be electric by 2025.VED is a tax levied on UK vehicles which depends on when they were...
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires?
Tire rotations are a simple way to save money on tire replacement costs. It once was performed every other oil change. The post How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV
Consumer Reports ranks the 2023 Subaru Forester as the best SUV. See why the Subaru Forester is a well-rounded option. The post Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers
Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Toyota bZ3X
At first, Toyota’s bZ4X electric SUV had us scratching our heads. Was this a nameplate left scrambled? An unsolved CAPTCHA? However, after Toyota teased a larger bZ5X SUV, and later this compact bZ3X crossover, the nomenclature makes a little more sense. As another offering in Toyota’s growing bZ (Beyond Zero) model lineup, the bZ3X exists today as a concept, but will eventually fill a C-HR-sized hole in the upcoming bevy of Toyota EVs. Powertrain details including battery size and maximum driving range are still closely guarded, but the bZ3X is an obvious entry into the subcompact crossover segment of the future. This a necessary step in Toyota and Lexus’s plan of 30 new EVs by 2030.
Comments / 2