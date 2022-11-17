ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Basketball Receives Vote Points in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia basketball received three vote points in the latest AP poll released on Monday afternoon. WVU sits at No. 41 amongst the voted teams in the poll. This marks the first time since Jan. 17 that West Virginia has represented in some form of the AP poll. Big 12...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Finds New Job

Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media

Cornerback Charles Woods, who posted a semi-cryptic tweet on Instagram yesterday to let the world know he would be leaving West Virginia, officially posted his goodbye on Twitter. West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) welcome the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon at two o'clock EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27 Kansas State 26. There's a lot of noise surrounding the football program and rightfully so. Maybe I'm just...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State

Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
voiceofmotown.com

An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown

When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

