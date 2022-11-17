The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. $ilkmoney‘s had his fill of the rap industry already. “My Potna Dem,” a track released in 2019 which became a TikTok sensation last year, is usually the stuff that lucrative record deals are made of, but the offers $ilkmoney received were contingent on him attempting to recreate his viral hit. “We make music for us,” the Virginia rapper told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

