Copy of what's believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data turned over by repair shop to FBI showed no tampering, analysis says
Data from a laptop that the lawyer for a Delaware computer repair shop owner says was left by Hunter Biden in 2019 – and which the shop owner later provided to the FBI under subpoena – shows no evidence of tampering or fabrication, according to an independent review commissioned by CBS News.
Donald Trump faces multiple investigations as he kicks off his 2024 run
The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to head up investigations into the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as well as efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown...
Politics panel discusses Jan. 6 committee findings timetable and GOP criticism of Trump
CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join "Red and Blue" to discuss the timing for when the Jan. 6 committee will present their findings, the latest on the new House Democratic leadership, and Republicans' criticism of Trump after the midterm elections.
Jan. 6 committee to release "all the evidence" within a month, Lofgren says
Washington — Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.
What the special counsel appointment means for Trump's political future
A newly appointed special counsel begins Monday overseeing some of the legal troubles facing former President Donald Trump. CBS News congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what this could mean for Trump's political future.
Transcript: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. She serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee investigating January 6. Good morning to you, Congresswoman. I want to get straight to it. Does the refusal of the Vice President and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?
MoneyWatch: Twitter reinstates former President Donald Trump and Ye as some companies pause ad spending
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is allowing former President Trump and rapper Ye to return to the platform. Alistair Barr, global tech editor for Business Insider, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the future of the social media giant.
What we know about Jack Smith, special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations
Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee investigations involving former President Donald Trump is set to begin Monday. Jeff Pegues joins "CBS News Mornings" to share what we know about Smith and what the findings could mean for Trump.
Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account 22 months after it was suspended
Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's account on Twitter Saturday, reversing a ban that had kept Trump off the social media site for more than 22 months — since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify President Biden's election victory.
Respect For Marriage Act passes Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate last week advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, with 12 Republican senators voting in favor along with every Democrat. David French, senior editor at The Dispatch, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the bill.
11/21: Red and Blue
Special counsel appointed for Trump cases; How the White House is responding to a possible railroad strike.
Biden opens holidays, pardoning turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Washington — It's holiday time at the White House. After a rare wedding and the president's milestone 80th birthday, the White House on Monday plunged into the holiday season with the annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys, the arrival of the official Christmas tree and serving up a Thanksgiving-style dinner on a military base.
