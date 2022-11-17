The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. She serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee investigating January 6. Good morning to you, Congresswoman. I want to get straight to it. Does the refusal of the Vice President and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO