ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Transcript: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. She serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee investigating January 6. Good morning to you, Congresswoman. I want to get straight to it. Does the refusal of the Vice President and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

11/21: Red and Blue

Special counsel appointed for Trump cases; How the White House is responding to a possible railroad strike.
CBS News

Biden opens holidays, pardoning turkeys Chocolate and Chip

Washington — It's holiday time at the White House. After a rare wedding and the president's milestone 80th birthday, the White House on Monday plunged into the holiday season with the annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys, the arrival of the official Christmas tree and serving up a Thanksgiving-style dinner on a military base.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy