If you think Quentin Tarantino overuses the N-word in his films, he thinks you should look away
Quentin Tarantino has faced many questions as a director—questions like “Why do you love feet so much?” and “What did you and Paul Thomas Anderson say to Fiona Apple that night?” But others that have dogged nearly his entire career relate to the high level of violence in his movies, and his extreme comfortability with using the N-word in his scripts. His response to content criticism? “See something else.”
Chuck Lorre apparently wrote an extremely wild pilot script about working with Charlie Sheen
As anyone who has caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom will know, the man loves to talk about himself and his TV writing/producing career (if you haven’t caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom, he tends to sneak in little self-serving notes in lieu of a standard production company logo), so it’s weirdly not too surprising that he apparently wrote a script for a TV pilot about a guy named Chuck Lorre working on a hit sitcom called Two And A Half Men that abruptly goes off the rails at one point thanks to the problematic, tiger blood-fueled behavior of a cast member named Charlie Sheen—you know, like the thing that happened in real life.
Cheryl Burke is also leaving Dancing With The Stars
The old guard over at Dancing With The Stars is packing it in. First came the departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron; then, the show’s original head judge Len Goodman announced his own exit. Now, Cheryl Burke, one of the competition’s mainstay dance professionals, has shared that she’ll be dancing her last dance on the 31st season finale. Burke has 26 seasons of DWTS under her belt and was the first female pro to win the coveted mirrorball trophy.
R.I.P. Nicki Aycox, Supernatural's original Meg Masters
Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of demon-made-manifest Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural, has died. The former actor passed away on November 16 at the age of 47, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Although an official cause of death was not confirmed, Aycox had been open online about living with...
Ryan Reynolds wrote a whole Deadpool Christmas movie that he's never gotten around to making
Oh hey: We’re starting to suspect that Ryan Reynolds might be kind of into playing this Deadpool guy! Like, “writes stories about Deadpool even when he’s not playing Deadpool” into him—with Reynolds revealing this week that he’s got a whole other Deadpool movie script just sort of tucked away somewhere that he’s never gotten around to getting made.
Gary Oldman is no longer a young man, has once again teased his impending retirement
Back in May, Gary Oldman suggested that he might retire from acting soon, saying it could be a way to “go out with a bang” if his last role was playing fictional spy Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+’s well-received adaptation of author Mick Harron’s Slow Horses books. This weekend, speaking with The Times (via Deadline), Oldman has once again brought up his desire to retire from acting sooner rather than later: “I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner,” he said. “I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb—and then hang it up.”
Director Yann Demange to sink his teeth into Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie
Marvel Studios’ troubled Blade movie, with Mahershala Ali stepping in to play the iconic vampire slayer previously made famous by Wesley Snipes, seems to be back on track—and it happened pretty quickly, all things considered. It was only in September when director Bassam Tariq dropped out of the film, citing some kind of timing issue with the production schedule, which prompted Marvel Studios to put Blade on hold until it could find a new filmmaker to rework the project to their own sensibilities (which then led to a whole bunch of other Marvel movies being delayed in order to accommodate Blade being pushed back by nearly a whole year).
