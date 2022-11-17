Back in May, Gary Oldman suggested that he might retire from acting soon, saying it could be a way to “go out with a bang” if his last role was playing fictional spy Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+’s well-received adaptation of author Mick Harron’s Slow Horses books. This weekend, speaking with The Times (via Deadline), Oldman has once again brought up his desire to retire from acting sooner rather than later: “I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner,” he said. “I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb—and then hang it up.”

