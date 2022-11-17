ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

iheart.com

South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners

Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant annual Christmas tree lighting & laser show Saturday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre kicks off its annual Lights Up Event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!. Join us as we light up with holiday spirit! It is the official kick-off to the holiday season with the annual Lights Up at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of our 40' Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and Jared Petteys & The Headliners. A visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Christmas tree vendors increasing prices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms. Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year. “Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
momcollective.com

Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds: Charles Towne Landing

Welcome to our series: Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds! Each article in this series focuses more on specific parks/playgrounds at locations all throughout the Lowcountry. Admission: Free with a State Park Pass ($12/Adult, $7/Ages 6-15, Free/5 and under) Hours: Daily 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nestled in West Ashley are...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery one of the nation’s largest cookie dough franchise systems, opened its newest store in Charleston, SC to serve edible cookie dough fans with its newest store. The beautiful new location has completed a soft-open and is excited to welcome the community at 3863 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation of Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek evacuated residents Monday evening as crews worked to repair a gas leak. Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said that crews responded around 5:45 p.m. after a third-party contractor working in the area struck a natural gas line. Portions of...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
FOX Carolina

Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Island Connection

You’re Invited To The Art And Artisan Showcase On Kiawah Island

The Art and Artisan Showcase returns to The Sandcastle on Kiawah. Island Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. This two-day showcase will feature a full slate of local artists and artisans with their original paintings, photographs, handcrafted pottery, jewelry, and home decorations for sale. On Friday, Nov. 18, The...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
BEAUFORT, SC
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
CHARLESTON, SC

