Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
The history of Thanksgiving weather in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season and with thoughts of cold and wintry weather on the way what did the first Thanksgiving actually look like?. The Pilgrims sailed to America in 1620 arriving in November where they survived a brutal winter. The next fall,...
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
iheart.com
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant annual Christmas tree lighting & laser show Saturday night
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre kicks off its annual Lights Up Event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!. Join us as we light up with holiday spirit! It is the official kick-off to the holiday season with the annual Lights Up at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of our 40' Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and Jared Petteys & The Headliners. A visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
Lowcountry Christmas tree vendors increasing prices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms. Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year. “Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up […]
momcollective.com
Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds: Charles Towne Landing
Welcome to our series: Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds! Each article in this series focuses more on specific parks/playgrounds at locations all throughout the Lowcountry. Admission: Free with a State Park Pass ($12/Adult, $7/Ages 6-15, Free/5 and under) Hours: Daily 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nestled in West Ashley are...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
crbjbizwire.com
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
charlestondaily.net
Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery one of the nation’s largest cookie dough franchise systems, opened its newest store in Charleston, SC to serve edible cookie dough fans with its newest store. The beautiful new location has completed a soft-open and is excited to welcome the community at 3863 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC.
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
counton2.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation of Goose Creek neighborhood
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek evacuated residents Monday evening as crews worked to repair a gas leak. Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said that crews responded around 5:45 p.m. after a third-party contractor working in the area struck a natural gas line. Portions of...
FOX Carolina
Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
The Island Connection
You’re Invited To The Art And Artisan Showcase On Kiawah Island
The Art and Artisan Showcase returns to The Sandcastle on Kiawah. Island Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. This two-day showcase will feature a full slate of local artists and artisans with their original paintings, photographs, handcrafted pottery, jewelry, and home decorations for sale. On Friday, Nov. 18, The...
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
abcnews4.com
Here's why South Carolina beaches received 'C' grade due to 'mediocre policies': Report
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — For generations, families have visited South Carolina to enjoy its southern charm and historical coastal cities. But according to a new "State of the Beach" report, which grades how each state is maintaining its coastlines, South Carolina has earned a "C" grade, meaning their is some room for improvement.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
