Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
Some of Taylor Swift’s fans want you to know three things: They’re not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they’re angry. That’s a powerful political motivator, researchers say. Look what Ticketmaster made them do. It started Tuesday, when millions crowded a presale...
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
"Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett discuss the male strip club's feminist and entrepreneurial milestones.
Comments / 0