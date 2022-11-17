Save Up to 60% Off on These Oprah-Beloved Slippers That Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds—Ahead of Black Friday

Read full article on original website
Related
The Famous Lululemon ‘Align’ Leggings That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are Steeply Discounted—If You Act Fast
The brand Lululemon is almost as synonymous with the word “leggings” as Kleenex is with tissues; you say one thing and you mean the other. Lululemon is arguably the biggest household brand name when it comes to leggings. Your coolest artsy friend who lives in Seattle lives in her Lulus, and your oldest Aunt in Wichita always wears Lululemon leggings while walking her elderly chihuahua. Bottom line? It’s a massive brand.
Our Editors Tried Spanx’s Best-Selling, Butt-Sculpting Jeggings—Spoiler Alert, We’re Really Impressed
Chances are, the word "Spanx" conjures up images of sculpting shapewear pieces made to be worn underneath slinky dresses and clingy skirts. But jeans? Unlikely. Turns out, Spanx does make jeans—really good ones, at that. And just like its iconic shapewear—as well as its array of other lifestyle and activewear pieces—they're made with the brand's sculpting technology that hugs curves and lifts booties in the most comfortable, fashionable way possible.
The Entire J.Crew Site Is 50% Off Right Now—Yes, This Includes the ‘Perfect’ Sherpa Winter Boots
J. Crew's Black Friday sale came early this year, and the deals are "snow" joke. Almost everything is currently 50 percent off on the site, including an avalanche of cold-weather essentials, like cozy coats, snuggly sweaters, and wintery accessories. Basically, there are bundles to help you bundle up. Top of...
No, ‘Recovery Shoes’ Aren’t Just Comfy Sneakers. Here’s the Scoop From Podiatrists—Including Their Recs
I’ve always tried to keep the contents of my closet fairly minimal—if it doesn’t have a clear purpose or spark a solid amount of joy, it’s not making the cut. So I’ve long been skeptical of recovery shoes (footwear that's designed to be worn after activity to help your feet, well, recover). If my running shoes are designed to be as comfortable as possible, why do I need a whole separate pair to wear after my run?
The Sneaky Way To Get the Viral Arch Supporting Bombas Socks on Major Sale Right Now
Socks are one of those things that you can always use more of, but they’re also something that you never want to spend a lot of money on. We get it, you don’t want to “splurge” on something that isn’t that much fabric and people don’t ever really see. But logically, socks are actually well-worth splurging on because you use them every single day and literally wear them into the ground. And we all know how miserable it is to be out on a hike or stuck outside in an uncomfortable pair of cheap socks—it’s a day-ruiner.
UGGs Can Be Terrible for Your Feet—Here Are 7 Pairs That Are Nearly Identical and Have a Podiatrist’s Approval
It’s cozy season, which means sandals are out and plush shearling and soft suede boots and slippers are in. If you’re like us and have a life-long love for UGG (seriously, we still have a pair from high school that we refuse to let go of) but need something with more arch support, you can still get that iconic winter shoe vibe but with more orthotics-worthy soles via a well-constructed UGG dupe.
This Season, You Need Easy and Functional Overalls in Your Wardrobe—These Are Best Ones, According to a Stylist
'90s babes will be excited to know that overalls are definitively on the Y2K fashion revival list. The onesie pants style we wore during our childhood is back in a big way, maximizing comfort and convenience in updated ways that we're all about this fall and winter season. Give us a one-and-done fashion ensemble, and we're happy as clams. Before getting to the list of the best overalls to add to your wardrobe, let’s consider why a stylist says they deserve a hanger in your closet—now and always.
‘I’m a Vascular Doctor, and These Are the 10 Best Compression Socks for Travel’
It's officially one of the busiest times of year to travel. Not only are we looking at long flights and road trips—but also long wait times and layovers, too. Basically, if you plan on traveling soon, be prepared to sit. A lot. If you're just settling back into a life on the road (or in the air), we highly recommend you gear yourself with flight essentials to make life more comfortable, like your neck pillow, a book, and comfortable shoes. But perhaps the most important (yet forgotten) travel must-have of all: compression socks.
Derms Can’t Get Enough of This Calming Moisturizer That Leaves Skin Super Soft
Irritated skin is more than just uncomfortable—it's a sign that something is off. Maybe it's caused by a change in weather, the introduction of a new skin-care product, or a flare-up of a skin condition like eczema. No matter the cause, if your skin is feeling itchy, red, flakey, or scaly, it means your barrier is compromised and you want to do something about it. The Tula Skincare Super Soothe Moisturizer is a great place to start.
Larger-Bodied Kids Now Have an Athletic Clothing Line Just for Them
Pam Luk’s daughter Margot loves to dance. But as she shopped for leotards and leggings for Margot, who is a larger-bodied kid, Luk felt a familiar anger and sadness boil up inside of her. As a formerly larger-bodied kid herself, Luk had had trouble finding soccer gear, and ended up having to shop in the adult men’s section when she was a young teenager in the ‘80s.
Shoppers in Their 50s Say These Biodegradable Eye Masks De-Puff Tired Under Eyes in Minutes—And They’re Under $30
'Tis the season for exhaustion, with heavy eye bags to match. Between traveling home for the holidays, hosting friends and family, and ticking off your shopping list, the holidays are... a lot. Even though it's not even Thanksgiving yet, our faces are already doing a bad job hiding the festivity-induced fatigue.
10 Vibrant Fleece Pullovers to Add a Pop of Comfy, Cozy Color to Your Fall Wardrobe
Statement fleeces are giving autumn leaves a run for their money as this year's most colorful seasonal accessory. Indeed, the bonfire of reds, oranges, yellows, and lingering greens are breathtaking, but so is the resurgence of 80s-era fleece pullovers we keep seeing everywhere. Whether it's while waiting in line at our favorite cafe or behind someone on the hiking trail, these vibrant sweatshirts are having a moment.
If You Suffer From Shin Splints, You Might Be Wearing the Wrong Sneakers—Try These 7 That Are Podiatrist-Approved
Have you ever woken up feeling recovered and ready to take on the day, only for things to quickly take a turn for the uncomfortable? You get up, get dressed, lace up your favorite running sneakers, and head out the door to go on a run or to your gym, where running is par for the course. The only problem is, once your feet start hitting the pavement or the treadmill, your shins start to ache, and then that ache begins to grow in intensity, spiraling up your lower legs until you eventually have to taper your speed (even though energetically, you feel up for the challenge). Such is the unfortunate reality of shin splints. Luckily, the right shoes can prevent shin splints from happening.
Yes, Your Feet Can Change Over Time—Here’s How To Tell if You Need a New Shoe Size
There's nothing worse than a pair of aching feet. As you slump onto your couch and set your feet up for relief, you might even wonder why your feet seem to hurt even more than usual. News flash: It could simply be that your shoes don't fit. (At least, not anymore.) We know what you're thinking, but I've been this size forever. The thing is it's entirely possible for your shoe size to change as you age or go through physical or hormonal changes (hi, pregnancy.)
Don’t Wait Until Black Friday—You Have 12 Hours To Snag One of Nectar’s Award-Winning Mattresses On Super Sale
If you’ve ever struggled with getting a good night’s sleep, you know that sleep can affect pretty much everything—from your immune system and heart health to your entire outlook on life. That, and the fact that we spend about one third of our life sleeping (or trying to) is reason enough to invest in a good mattress. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the best times to make the oftentimes pricey but worth it sleep investment—and Nectar, the award-winning mattress company loved by over 4 million sleepers, is helping you get ahead of the game by offering big mattress deals early.
25 Mouth-Watering Gifts for Foodies That Are All $50 or Less
So, you've got a foodie on your holiday shopping list and you don't know what to get them? While the most obvious answer is something they can eat, food isn't the only answer. Chef-worthy pots and pans, pretty dining ware, and elegant hosting staples all make perfect presents, too, guaranteed to put a smile on your favorite foodie's face.
These Custom Birthdate Necklaces Are a Stunning Gift for Everyone You Love (Including Yourself)
Buying jewelry for another person can feel like a Herculean feat. Like fragrance or flowers, jewelry is deeply personal and is often better left chosen by the person wearing it. If you are brave enough to surprise your special someone with a ring or pair of earrings, you'll still shrug and hope for the best.
This $9 Self Tanner Will Trick Your Skin Into Thinking It’s Summer (Yes, Even in the Dead of Winter)
Now that it gets darker earlier and earlier every day, I’m pulling out all the stops to make up for the severe lack of sunshine in my life. This means I’ll be posting in front of my light therapy lamp, sipping on my favorite caffeinated drinks to avoid crawling into bed at 4 p.m., and staying on top of my self care to combat the shorter days and winter sads. Another thing I’ll be doing all winter long is lathering myself in self tanner.
The Frizz-Fighting Products You Use In the Summer May Not Work in the Winter—Here’s What You Need Instead
The sticky days of summer are long gone, which means we're free from humidity inflating our hair and messing up our styles. But even on dry winter days, you can still experience frizz. According to cosmetic chemist Joseph Cincotta, PhD, who was behind the creation of John Frieda's iconic Frizz Ease line, winter frizz is totally different from summer frizz and must be treated as such.
‘I’m a Barista, and This Is the Only Coffee Machine I’ll Brew With at Home’
Being a regular at your favorite coffee shop may well give you joy, but brewing a cup at home can sometimes be the comforting ritual you need to start the day off right—especially if you have the right equipment to make sure it's café-quality. So, how can you achieve that coffee shop-style brew from the comfort of your home? According to a barista, it all has to do with the way you brew it. According to Kyle Stillman, owner of Sociology Coffee Bar, a Bellwether roaster in Folsom, California, it's important to use the best at-home coffee machine if you want to enjoy the best possible at-home coffee.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0