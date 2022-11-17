ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
The Independent

Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
People

Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.  In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'

This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
NBC Sports

England hammers Iran thanks to scintillating attacking display

England got off to an incredible start at the World Cup as they hammered Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener and sent out a message to the rest of the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s new-look side aren’t messing around. Bukayo Saka scored twice, while teenager Jude Bellingham scored...
BBC

Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?

Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
The Associated Press

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. “Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said Saturday at the start of his first news conference of the World Cup. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.” Infantino later shot back at one reporter who noticed he left women out of his unusual declaration.
BBC

'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'

F﻿rank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. L﻿ampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Golden moments from a thrilling 2021 tournament

After 61 matches over 35 days across three competitions, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is in the history books. The spoils went to Australia's men and women and England's wheelchair team. It was an event packed with memorable moments and incredible individuals. How about a tournament recap?. Fireworks on...
BBC

Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava

Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...

