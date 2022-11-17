Read full article on original website
‘Gutted’ Martin Boyle out of World Cup in Socceroos blow before France opener
The Scotland-born livewire winger will be replaced in Australia’s squad by Marco Tilio, who was flown in last week
BBC
World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps
France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
Virgil van Dijk denies lacking ‘backbone’ over OneLove armband controversy
Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, including England and Wales, who planned for their captains to wear the rainbow-coloured OneLove armband at the World Cup. The band...
Soccer-Depay delivers off the bench in late Dutch win over Senegal
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Substitute Memphis Depay helped Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Senegal in their opening Group A game on Monday, leaving coach Louis van Gaal hoping the forward will recover in time for their next game against Ecuador on Friday.
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
NBC Sports
England hammers Iran thanks to scintillating attacking display
England got off to an incredible start at the World Cup as they hammered Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener and sent out a message to the rest of the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s new-look side aren’t messing around. Bukayo Saka scored twice, while teenager Jude Bellingham scored...
Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Nottingham Forest
LFCTR are reviewing the season so far of every Premier League team from a fan point of view. This is the Nottingham Forest review with DoreOnTour creator and Forest fan Mr Dore.
Soccer-Cisse urges Senegal strikers to step up after defeat to Netherlands
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse urged his attackers to be more clinical in front of goal after they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their opening match of the World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.
Andrew Redmayne happy to keep low profile as Socceroos plot France upset
The goalkeeper has returned to a back-up role after his qualification heroics but is content to support Australia’s No 1 Mat Ryan
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. “Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said Saturday at the start of his first news conference of the World Cup. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.” Infantino later shot back at one reporter who noticed he left women out of his unusual declaration.
Eric Dier accepts World Cup marred by ‘terrible situation’ for migrant workers
England’s Eric Dier has described the “terrible situation” for migrant workers in Qatar as disappointing and said that controversies away from the pitch have diluted some of his excitement about the World Cup. While the official number of worker deaths during preparations for the tournament has been...
BBC
'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'
Frank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. The Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. Lampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Golden moments from a thrilling 2021 tournament
After 61 matches over 35 days across three competitions, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is in the history books. The spoils went to Australia's men and women and England's wheelchair team. It was an event packed with memorable moments and incredible individuals. How about a tournament recap?. Fireworks on...
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
