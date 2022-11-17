TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For some people, the best part of Bedlam isn’t football, but tailgating. Even after the OSU Cowboys fell to the OU Sooners, scores of fans hunkered down for the night in RVs. Those who spoke to NewsChannel 8 agreed they didn’t have to be at the game itself to have a good time at Bedlam.

