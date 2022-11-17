Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
'We just know it's coming': Yukon prepares for traffic ahead of Christmas in the Park
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — It may be a holiday celebration, but it does come at a cost for some Yukon residents. The town is just one night from its annual "Christmas in the Park" light show. Fox 25 spoke with some people who live near Chisholm Trail Park. Some...
Loved ones remember El Reno seventh grader who died from RSV
El Reno, Okla. (KOKH) — A middle school student in El Reno has died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. A family member confirmed the news to Fox 25 Friday afternoon. RSV has been in the national headlines because of a surge in cases but for the...
OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Bedlam game brings raucous tailgating experience
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For some people, the best part of Bedlam isn’t football, but tailgating. Even after the OSU Cowboys fell to the OU Sooners, scores of fans hunkered down for the night in RVs. Those who spoke to NewsChannel 8 agreed they didn’t have to be at the game itself to have a good time at Bedlam.
Flight simulators land in Yukon as students take flight in aviation courses
A new curriculum landed in Yukon. Students at Yukon High School can now add pilot training to their college applications. Most students start their days in math, science or english classes, but in Yukon, high school students start their day taking flight. The 25 students in former Navy pilot Mica...
Oklahoma State University named top school for online RN to BSN program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's RN to BSN has been ranked among the nation's best online degree programs by EDUMed.org, which highlights programs based on overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. OSU's program ranked in three EduMed categories including Best Online Nursing Programs in Oklahoma,...
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
'He's adjusting and maintaining': Julius Jones' sister weighs in a year after commutation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Julius Jones' commutation. November 18, 2021 was the day Julius Jones was set to be executed. Though maintaining his innocence, Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell. Antoinette Jones, his youngest sibling, sat down...
