Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Loved ones remember El Reno seventh grader who died from RSV

El Reno, Okla. (KOKH) — A middle school student in El Reno has died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. A family member confirmed the news to Fox 25 Friday afternoon. RSV has been in the national headlines because of a surge in cases but for the...
EL RENO, OK
KTUL

OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Bedlam game brings raucous tailgating experience

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For some people, the best part of Bedlam isn’t football, but tailgating. Even after the OSU Cowboys fell to the OU Sooners, scores of fans hunkered down for the night in RVs. Those who spoke to NewsChannel 8 agreed they didn’t have to be at the game itself to have a good time at Bedlam.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State University named top school for online RN to BSN program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's RN to BSN has been ranked among the nation's best online degree programs by EDUMed.org, which highlights programs based on overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. OSU's program ranked in three EduMed categories including Best Online Nursing Programs in Oklahoma,...
STILLWATER, OK

