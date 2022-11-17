ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

46th Anniversary Candlelight Tour of Homes Announced

The Camden Junior Welfare League is proud to present the 46th Anniversary Candlelight Tour of Homes once again in person on Saturday, December 10th. Long recognized as Camden’s premier holiday tradition, this year’s Tour is available as an in person self-guided tour. The 46th Tour will feature privately-owned homes, local landmarks, and historic “Sacred Spaces” not seen by the public in quite some time.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
BETHUNE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Shop Small Saturday This Weekend

Saturday, November 26th is Small Business Saturday, and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and City of Camden Main Street program want you to celebrate with your favorite small businesses in Kershaw County. But this year, they want you out a day earlier, as well. Amy Kinard, director of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and Kat Spadacenta, Main Street Manager for the City of Camden, will continue their annual Shop Small tradition by handing out bags stuffed with goodies from local businesses to the first 150 people who arrive at Broad Street Park, at the corner of Broad and Rutledge Streets in downtown Camden, between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, November 25th, commonly referred to as Black Friday.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC

