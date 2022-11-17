Saturday, November 26th is Small Business Saturday, and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and City of Camden Main Street program want you to celebrate with your favorite small businesses in Kershaw County. But this year, they want you out a day earlier, as well. Amy Kinard, director of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce and Kat Spadacenta, Main Street Manager for the City of Camden, will continue their annual Shop Small tradition by handing out bags stuffed with goodies from local businesses to the first 150 people who arrive at Broad Street Park, at the corner of Broad and Rutledge Streets in downtown Camden, between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, November 25th, commonly referred to as Black Friday.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO