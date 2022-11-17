Read full article on original website
DT Ndamukong Suh makes debut with Eagles
After failing to find a home through the first ten weeks of the 2022 NFL season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his season-debut today with the Eagles, who signed him earlier this week. The 35-year-old was in an unfamiliar position as he sat in free agency well into November, but Suh found a home with a Super Bowl contender and made his debut today against the Colts.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to be gametime call; OT D.J. Humphries out
This season has not gone according to plan for the Cardinals, who were 8-2 at this point last season. Things can turn towards a more positive direction with a win over their division opponent, the 49ers, tomorrow night. Unfortunately, they will be attempting to do that without their starting left tackle and potentially without their star quarterback.
Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants
The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
Lions designate first-round pick Jameson Williams for return
Fresh off a victory that extended their winning streak to three games, the Lions could have a significant addition coming soon. The team announced on Monday that they opened rookie wideout Jameson Williams‘ practice window. That gives him three weeks to be activated from the NFI list. If he...
Commanders activate DE Chase Young from PUP list
Stashed on the PUP list throughout the season, Chase Young is back on the Commanders’ 53-man roster. The team used the third of its eight allotted injury activations on Young, whose activation window was set to close Wednesday. The third-year defensive end is not a lock to play against...
Broncos place LB Jonas Griffith on IR, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
The Broncos made a number of moves leading up to their matchup with the Raiders tomorrow afternoon, according to the team’s managing editor Ben Swanson. Denver placed starting linebacker Jonas Griffith on injured reserve, replacing his roster spot with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer after activating the special teamer from IR. The team signed offensive tackle Quinn Bailey to the active roster from the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi as standard gameday elevations.
Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB
During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Giants expected to activate OL Shane Lemieux
Shane Lemieux has been limited to only one game over the past two seasons, but the Giants lineman should be back on the field this weekend. The Giants are expected to activate the offensive guard from injured reserve today, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com (on Twitter). Lemieux is expected to immediately start for New York.
Bengals activate DT D.J. Reader from IR
Is back. The Bengals have activated the defensive tackle from injured reserve, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati also promoted wideout Trenton Irwin and punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Reader inked a four-year, $53M deal to join the Bengals in 2020. He was limited to...
Panthers activate safety Jeremy Chinn from IR
The Panthers will have Jeremy Chinn back in uniform in Week 11. They activated the veteran safety from injured reserve Saturday, per a team announcement. Chinn has missed more than the four-game IR minimum, having last played in Week 4. Playing both safety and linebacker during his two-plus seasons as...
Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB
In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
Patriots o-linemen David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn to miss time
Andrews has been the longtime center in New England since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. While he’s missed his fair share of games in the past with injuries, a seven-game season would easily be a career-low for the 30-year-old out of Georgia. Andrews left today’s game with a thigh injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the Patriots are reportedly not expecting good news as they fear the injury may end his season.
Eagles expect TE Dallas Goedert, DT Jordan Davis to return in regular season
The Eagles have been dealt notable blows on each side of the ball recently, but they are in line to get both tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis back before the postseason begins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles expect both players to be activated later in the regular season.
