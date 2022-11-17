ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

DT Ndamukong Suh makes debut with Eagles

After failing to find a home through the first ten weeks of the 2022 NFL season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his season-debut today with the Eagles, who signed him earlier this week. The 35-year-old was in an unfamiliar position as he sat in free agency well into November, but Suh found a home with a Super Bowl contender and made his debut today against the Colts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants

The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos place LB Jonas Griffith on IR, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

The Broncos made a number of moves leading up to their matchup with the Raiders tomorrow afternoon, according to the team’s managing editor Ben Swanson. Denver placed starting linebacker Jonas Griffith on injured reserve, replacing his roster spot with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer after activating the special teamer from IR. The team signed offensive tackle Quinn Bailey to the active roster from the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi as standard gameday elevations.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB

During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Pro Football Rumors

Giants expected to activate OL Shane Lemieux

Shane Lemieux has been limited to only one game over the past two seasons, but the Giants lineman should be back on the field this weekend. The Giants are expected to activate the offensive guard from injured reserve today, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com (on Twitter). Lemieux is expected to immediately start for New York.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals activate DT D.J. Reader from IR

Is back. The Bengals have activated the defensive tackle from injured reserve, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati also promoted wideout Trenton Irwin and punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Reader inked a four-year, $53M deal to join the Bengals in 2020. He was limited to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers activate safety Jeremy Chinn from IR

The Panthers will have Jeremy Chinn back in uniform in Week 11. They activated the veteran safety from injured reserve Saturday, per a team announcement. Chinn has missed more than the four-game IR minimum, having last played in Week 4. Playing both safety and linebacker during his two-plus seasons as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB

In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots o-linemen David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn to miss time

Andrews has been the longtime center in New England since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. While he’s missed his fair share of games in the past with injuries, a seven-game season would easily be a career-low for the 30-year-old out of Georgia. Andrews left today’s game with a thigh injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the Patriots are reportedly not expecting good news as they fear the injury may end his season.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy