Acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He entered the Cuban music scene in the early 1960s with "Mis 22 anos", and went on to win two Latin Grammys for best singer-songwriter album (2006) and musical excellence (2015).

