WETM

Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — A smiling Mikaela Shiffrin said it’s hard to explain what her 75 World Cup victories mean to her because “it’s a pretty big number, actually.”. The American was clear about her most-recent one, though. “I’m really happy with the feeling today,” she...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79

Acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He entered the Cuban music scene in the early 1960s with "Mis 22 anos", and went on to win two Latin Grammys for best singer-songwriter album (2006) and musical excellence (2015). lp/cjc-mlm/dva/leg

