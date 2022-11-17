ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Fox 19

18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
FAIRFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
EATON, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale. It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue. One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Woman with Texas warrants leads Mason police on hours-long chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas lead Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen cars. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours and caused significant panic in broad daylight last month.
MASON, OH
953wiki.com

Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges

Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH

