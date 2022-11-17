Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
Fox 19
South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles...
Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into a woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale. It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue. One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. We...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 'Dumb luck' is the only thing separating attempted aggravated murder charge and murder charge
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An argument through text messages led to violence in Clermont County, which resulted in three local teenagers being charged with attempted aggravated murder. Joshua Marks, 19, of Fairfield, Vinay Julious, 19, of Monroe and Daniel Colgate, 18, of Loveland appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court...
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Fox 19
VIDEO: Woman with Texas warrants leads Mason police on hours-long chase
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas lead Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen cars. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours and caused significant panic in broad daylight last month.
953wiki.com
Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount
Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspect
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police responding to Once Upon A Child located at 8256 Old Troy Pike in reference to a theft, according to a social media post from the police division. The suspect was seen on...
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
2 injured in Evanston house fire, more than 60 firefighters respond
Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said the fire started between 2-2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
