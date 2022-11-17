Read full article on original website
Ashley Darby’s Son Dean Had the Sweetest Morning Courtesy of Luke Gulbranson
The Real Housewives of Potomac mom shared a look at her son’s breakfast, which included a sweet surprise from the Winter House cast member. After meeting at BravoCon 2022 in October, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have continued to spend time together, keep in touch via text, and gush over each other in interviews. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member shared the sweet way Luke has become a part of the morning routine at her house.
Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze Tucker Had a Magical Rainbow 3rd Birthday Party
You've got to see the incredible bash The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom threw for her youngest child. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss' party-throwing skills are top tier, and when it comes to her three kids — Riley, Ace, and Blaze — that sentiment definitely rings true. From Riley's epic 19th birthday brunch to Ace's superhero-themed bash, the proud mom has pulled out all the stops to celebrate her kids over the years.
Captain Lee Rosbach Experienced a “First” on Season 10 of Below Deck: “Wow”
The Below Deck captain explains how St. David is different from any yacht he’s worked on. On the Season 10 premiere of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew started their charter season on a jaw-dropping new yacht. As you can see in the video above, the boat has many incredible features, but one major change in particular stuck out to Captain Lee.
Here’s Where the Below Deck Season 10 Crew Members Are From
Learn all about the yachties setting sail in St. Lucia when on Below Deck Season 10. The OG Below Deck is finally back, but before Season 10 kicks off tonight (November 21), take some time to get to know Captain Lee Rosbach's crew. Setting sail in St. Lucia are returning...
How Tamra Judge Feels About Heather Dubrow Spending Time with Gretchen Rossi
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member reacted after the duo were spotted together in Instagram photos. Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi were recently spotted together, and now Tamra Judge is reacting. The topic came up on the November 14 episode of Two Ts in a Pod after Tamra...
Here’s Where Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson Will Spend Thanksgiving in 2022
Following the split from her husband, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an update on where she and her daughter would be spending the holiday. Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson are kicking off the holiday season in the most serene setting. Weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was back at “Lake Bailey” following her split from Mike Hill, she shared in a November 20 Instagram Story that the beautiful waterfront home is where she will be spending the holidays this year with her daughter.
Madison LeCroy Got Married in the Dreamiest Reem Acra Floral Wedding Dress
The Southern Charm cast member married Brett Randle while wearing a stunning princess gown — and no shoes — to her beachfront wedding. Back in March, Madison LeCroy dished to Bravo Insider about her potential wedding dress: “I don’t need a crazy dress to make me feel like a bride.”
TV tonight: the gritty underworld of 90s Japan in Tokyo Vice
Jake Adelstein’s gripping memoir gets a stylish TV adaptation. Plus: Louis Theroux has a frank interview with Canadian standup Katherine Ryan. Here’s what to watch this evening
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content that appeals to the global audience.” The new company’s board directors are Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua and J Team’s Neo and Irene Kng. “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with...
Gizelle Bryant's Daughters Looked Gorgeous in Their Homecoming Dresses
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member's three girls showed off their dazzling style for the fall dance. Gizelle Bryant loves to share the milestones her three daughters — Grace, Adore, and Angel — have celebrated over the years. From the twins' 15th birthdays to Grace's senior year of high school, The Real Housewives of Potomac mom never forgets to post her teenagers' best moments. Included in those milestone posts are some gorgeous fashion styles, and when it comes to a celebratory look, the Bryant girls are pretty keen on rocking a stylish mini dress.
Madison LeCroy Marries Brett in Mexico: "When You Know You Know"
Pop the champs! Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is officially married. Madison married Brett on Saturday, November 19 at an intimate ceremony in Mexico. Page Six posted photos from the event and the publication also reported that her son, Hudson, served as a ring bearer and he stood by the couple during the ceremony. Us Weekly also confirmed the wedding news.
The Southern Charm Cast Reacts to Madison LeCroy’s Wedding News
BTW, Leva spills on Brett and Bravolebs from the Below Deck, Real Housewives, and Winter House had feelings about Madison's happy news. Now that Madison LeCroy is officially married, her Southern Charm friends have some feelings about it, and they weren’t afraid to express them. Madison and Brett married...
