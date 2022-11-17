Following the split from her husband, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an update on where she and her daughter would be spending the holiday. Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson are kicking off the holiday season in the most serene setting. Weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was back at “Lake Bailey” following her split from Mike Hill, she shared in a November 20 Instagram Story that the beautiful waterfront home is where she will be spending the holidays this year with her daughter.

12 HOURS AGO