Polestar Gets $1.6 Billion In Fresh Capital To Boost Production
Polestar has ambitious plans for the coming years and to help achieve them, has just received a $1.6 billion boost in capital. While recently speaking with analysts during the automaker’s latest quarterly earnings call, chief executive Thomas Ingenlath revealed that Volvo will provide the EV maker with an 18-month $800 million loan while major shareholder PSD Investment Ltd. is also committing $800 million through direct and indirect financing and liquidity support.
GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times
General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.
This 1-Of-500 Manual Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Is Being Auctioned Off In The U.S.
The 90s were a wild time for Japanese cars, with some of the most iconic vehicles to ever come out of the country stemming from those years. One of the coolest yet somewhat unknown projects of the time was the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, a road-legal homologated Dakar Rally SUV, and one has popped up for sale in the U.S.
Tesla Issues Third Mass Recall This Month, This Time Over Taillights That Might Not Illuminate
Tesla has issued a recall of 321,628 vehicles as a result of an issue that affects the Model 3 and the Model Y’s taillights. A firmware issue, the company writes, may prevent the lights from illuminating. The fault was first brought to Tesla’s attention in October, largely in foreign...
Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns
Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Domino’s Rolling Out Fleet Of 855 Chevy Bolt Electric Pizza Delivery Vehicles
A few years ago, Domino’s introduced the Chevy Spark-based DXP pizza delivery vehicle with a built-in warming oven. Now, the company is going electric by announcing plans for a fleet of more than 800 Chevrolet Bolts. More than 100 Bolts will arrive at select franchise and corporate stores this...
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Fancy A VW Eos That Wants To Be A Scirocco R?
The VW Eos has never been a particularly popular car among car enthusiasts but the owner of this example obviously loved it and made a host of intriguing alterations to it. In fact, this Eos has been adorned with so many striking changes that you may not even immediately recognize it as being an Eos. The most obvious changes made is the fitment of a front fascia from the Scirocco R and a rear fascia from a Golf R.
Honda, Lexus And Kia Crowned Best Performers In J.D. Power’s Residual Value Awards
J.D. Power’s annual ALG Residual Value Awards has named Honda the best mass-market brand and Lexus the best premium brand. The annual study looks at the resale values of models that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This year, some 13 different automakers received awards in the 29 segments that were analyzed. No less than 291 models were considered for the awards.
Mazda Teases Miata-Like Vision Concept As It Plans To Drop $11 Billion Into Electrification
Mazda had a little treat for those who watched the 36-minute-long presentation of its medium-term strategy for 2030. After announcing a renewed focus on electrification by increasing investment and updating the global EV sales ratio to 40% by 2030, Mazda showed an MX-5-style concept with a two-door coupe body. The...
2022 Lamborghini Countach Gets Its First Recall After Glass Engine Cover Flies Off On The Road
Bad news for nine American owners of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, there’s a recall that may make you think twice about taking your neo-retro supercar out for a spin. If you do, you may lose one or a number of the glass panels that cover the car’s V12 engine.
Canadian Car Thieves Stole 1 In Every 16 Lexus RX SUVs In 2021
It’s fair to say that Canadians quite like the Honda CR-V, but not as much as they like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram pickup or Ford F-Series pickups, all of which rank ahead of the Honda in the new vehicle sales charts for the first half of 2022.
2023 Nissan Armada Starts At $50,400 And Adds Amazon Alexa
Nissan has bumped up prices for the 2023 Armada so it now sets back shoppers a minimum of $50,400 as opposed to $48,900 of the 2022 model. The Japanese car manufacturer overhauled the Armada for the 2021 model year and updates to the 2023 model are minimal. In fact, the only changes are the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Built-In for the Armada SV, SL, and Platinum, as well as the fitment of a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener for the 2023 Armada SV and a heated steering wheel for the Armada SL.
Toyota GR Prius Renderings Imagine The Sportiest Version Of The Prettiest Prius Yet
The following story contains renderings of a fictional GR Prius by X-Tomi Design and Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. When Toyota revealed the new Prius earlier this week, nearly everyone was shocked at how good and well… un-Prius-like it looked. The sleeker, sportier design has led many to wonder what an actual performance version of the Prius might look like, and a few digital artists have already tried their hand at bringing that idea to life.
Watch How The New Honda Civic Type R Is Built At Japan’s Yorii Plant
The Honda Civic Type R has long been one of the industry’s very finest hot hatches and with the new FL5-generation model, the Japanese car manufacturer has produced a truly great performance car. Each and every Civic Type R is brought to life at the car manufacturer’s Yorii plant...
Ferrari Vision GT Teased For Gran Turismo 7, Debuts November 27th
The Gran Turismo news continues as Ferrari has teased their upcoming Vision GT concept. Set to debut on November 27th at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final, the mysterious model will be the latest in a long line of concepts created for the Gran Turismo series. Details are limited,...
NJ Bill Wants Dealers To Clear Previous Owners’ Personal Data On Used Cars
A bill passing through the New Jersey state Legislature will require dealers to reset vehicle data in order to protect the privacy of owners who either sold their vehicles to them or turned them in after a lease. The bill will seek to help protect former owners from having the...
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
