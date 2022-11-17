The following story contains renderings of a fictional GR Prius by X-Tomi Design and Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. When Toyota revealed the new Prius earlier this week, nearly everyone was shocked at how good and well… un-Prius-like it looked. The sleeker, sportier design has led many to wonder what an actual performance version of the Prius might look like, and a few digital artists have already tried their hand at bringing that idea to life.

