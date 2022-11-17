Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Kia’s New Logo Apparently Has 30k People Googling For “KN Car” Every Month
Kia launched their new logo with a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in 2021, but it appears a number of consumers are confused by the new design. In particular, Twitter user @Shwinnabego noticed Google searches for “KN car” have increased significantly since the summer of 2021 when models with the new logo were becoming more common. This confusion extends beyond search results as a Reddit post showed a picture of a Kia Carnival and asked “KN car model?”
Carscoops
Toyota GR Prius Renderings Imagine The Sportiest Version Of The Prettiest Prius Yet
The following story contains renderings of a fictional GR Prius by X-Tomi Design and Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. When Toyota revealed the new Prius earlier this week, nearly everyone was shocked at how good and well… un-Prius-like it looked. The sleeker, sportier design has led many to wonder what an actual performance version of the Prius might look like, and a few digital artists have already tried their hand at bringing that idea to life.
Carscoops
Tesla Issues Third Mass Recall This Month, This Time Over Taillights That Might Not Illuminate
Tesla has issued a recall of 321,628 vehicles as a result of an issue that affects the Model 3 and the Model Y’s taillights. A firmware issue, the company writes, may prevent the lights from illuminating. The fault was first brought to Tesla’s attention in October, largely in foreign...
Carscoops
MINI Created An EV Charger In The Shape Of A Giant RC Car Controller
Ever since EVs have become mainstream, people have been comparing them to RC cars, especially in the way they sound. Now, Mini has taken that idea to a new level at this years LA Auto Show, in which they’re bringing an EV charger in the shape of a giant RC car controller.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Carscoops
Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns
Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Carscoops
GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times
General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
Carscoops
Honda, Lexus And Kia Crowned Best Performers In J.D. Power’s Residual Value Awards
J.D. Power’s annual ALG Residual Value Awards has named Honda the best mass-market brand and Lexus the best premium brand. The annual study looks at the resale values of models that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This year, some 13 different automakers received awards in the 29 segments that were analyzed. No less than 291 models were considered for the awards.
Carscoops
What’s The Best Looking Mainstream Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
Cars that are widely accepted as good-looking often fall into a couple of specific categories. Many times they’re sports cars and even when they’re not, they’re often built by premium brands. And that has us wondering which mainstream mid-sized (or medium) sedan, a segment not often praised for its looks, is the best looking in history.
Carscoops
Domino’s Rolling Out Fleet Of 855 Chevy Bolt Electric Pizza Delivery Vehicles
A few years ago, Domino’s introduced the Chevy Spark-based DXP pizza delivery vehicle with a built-in warming oven. Now, the company is going electric by announcing plans for a fleet of more than 800 Chevrolet Bolts. More than 100 Bolts will arrive at select franchise and corporate stores this...
Carscoops
This Ford Bronco’s Custom Matching Trailer Was Made From An Actual Pre-Production Bronco
We’ve seen plenty of aftermarket trailers that are replicas of the cars towing them, but we can’t recall a time where a manufacturer themselves commissioned such an accessory. That all changes with this Ford Bronco trailer, which was made at the official request of Ford Performance. Shared by...
Carscoops
Hater Allegedly Blew Up Instagramer’s Infamous “Stanced” Mazda RX-8
The Instagram account Stancypants, run by a creator who goes by the name Luke, posted photos this weekend of a heavily modified Mazda RX-8 that appeared to have been destroyed by fire. In the post, he wrote that the car had been blown up intentionally. “I understand a lot of...
Carscoops
2022 Lamborghini Countach Gets Its First Recall After Glass Engine Cover Flies Off On The Road
Bad news for nine American owners of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, there’s a recall that may make you think twice about taking your neo-retro supercar out for a spin. If you do, you may lose one or a number of the glass panels that cover the car’s V12 engine.
Carscoops
Electric Chevy 3100 Truck Combines Classic Styling With Zero Emissions
The classic Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck has just been converted into an EV thanks to Californian company Kindred Motorworks. In creating the car, Kindred takes a 1947-1953 Chevrolet 3100 and ditches the original powertrain entirely, in favor of a 74 kWh battery pack juicing up a 294 hp electric motor at the rear wheels. The battery pack features modules from KORE Power and the 6.6 kW on-board charger supports both 120V and 240V charging.
Carscoops
Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.
Carscoops
Custom 1956 Lincoln Continental With Over 850 HP Is One Classy Act
Early next year, this stunning 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II is going up for auction at Barrett Jackson’s Scottsdale event. Every aspect of the build is over the top and includes completely custom bodywork, a clean-sheet interior, and a very unique powerplant with over 850 hp (633 kW). It even has a mysterious celebrity autograph hidden under its trunk lid.
Carscoops
Climate Actitivists Pour Nearly 18 Lbs Of Flour On BMW M1 Painted By Andy Warhol
Climate activists continue to make themselves look bad as they ‘attacked’ one of the most iconic BMW art cars in history. According to Reuters, members of Ultima Generazione descended on a museum in Milan, Italy that was showing a BMW M1 painted by Andy Warhol. On Twitter, the...
Carscoops
Jaguar Uses Artificial Intelligence To Create Unique Social Media Artwork
Jaguar is dipping into the art world with its [un]reality social media showcase that uses an advanced artificial intelligence system to transform text into an image. The state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system, dubbed DALL·E, creates realistic images and art based on text descriptions. The British automaker says it is becoming a pioneer of next-generation technologies as part of its Reimagine overhaul that will see it become an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025.
Carscoops
This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models
There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision GT Teased For Gran Turismo 7, Debuts November 27th
The Gran Turismo news continues as Ferrari has teased their upcoming Vision GT concept. Set to debut on November 27th at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final, the mysterious model will be the latest in a long line of concepts created for the Gran Turismo series. Details are limited,...
