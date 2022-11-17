Read full article on original website
Related
Light Up SE Minnesota in 2022: Show Us Your Holiday Light Displays to Win $500 Cash
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love Christmas. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 18th we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and...
One of the Best Indoor Playgrounds for Kids in Rochester Now Open
Do your kids have ants in their pants and beans in their jeans and you are looking for a place indoors where they can wiggle? If you are needing a spot in Rochester, Minnesota where your kids can go run and play inside during the winter months, one of those indoor playgrounds is now open!
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes
Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product
Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Rochester Fast Food Restaurant Offering Thanksgiving Burger For a Limited Time
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing... Eat and repeat. A fast food joint in Rochester is offering up a special burger this month for all of us that can't wait to satisfy our cravings on turkey day. Now, I can't say that I've had the burger yet, but I've seen nothing but positive reviews online, and I can't wait to order one.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
City Council to Discuss Possible Rochester Sales Tax Extension
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Rochester City Council appears ready to go back to the Minnesota Legislature this year to seek authorization to hold a referendum on another extension of the city's half-cent sales tax. The city went to the state legislature last year with a request to extend the...
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0