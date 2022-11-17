ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes

Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product

Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
ROCHESTER, MN
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
KASSON, MN
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
