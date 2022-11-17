Read full article on original website
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
Are Brandon and Serene Still Together or Did 'Bachelor in Paradise' Tear Them Apart?
It's no secret that Bachelor in Paradise fans have been rooting for Brandon and Serene since the very first episode of Season 8. Those sparks were so hot they could have started a fire. It's undoubtedly quite difficult to carry on some semblance of a relatively normal dating scenario on the show, but Brandon and Serene absolutely nailed it. They were sweet and loving from the start (and honestly a bit boring at times because of it).
Lauren Alaina’s Debuted Her Future Husband” at the Grand Ole Opry — Who Is He?
Country music singer Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth, aka Lauren Alaina, rose to fame when she competed on Season 10 of American Idol. At the time, the Rossville, Ga., native was the one some fans thought would take home the coveted American Idol title. Although she didn’t win the competition, the show became the catalyst for her chart-topping success.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49 — What Happened?
The star of the '90s hit television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jason David Frank has died according to reports. Jason played the Green Ranger first, but he's best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger for three seasons. Sadly, the actor passed away at the age of 49.
'Yellowstone's' Young John Dutton Is Portrayed by This Hollywood A-Lister
Paramount’s Yellowstone has definitely proven itself to be a fan favorite. The hit TV show follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, who are the owners of one of the largest ranches in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Dutton family has to deal with folks unlawfully intruding on their property.
What Happened to Ex-CIA Director William Bishop in 'The Equalizer'?
When The Equalizer premiered, Chris Noth portrayed Ex-CIA director William Bishop, who advised Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall. He appeared in almost every episode of The Equalizer up until mid-way through the second season of the show, when it was revealed that Bishop no longer worked with the agency. Article continues...
Daryl Said "The Walking Dead" in the Series Finale and Fans Are Freaking Out
There's something so satisfying about watching a TV show or movie where a character says the title of it in a sentence, as if that's the most normal and natural thing in the world. So when Daryl says, "we ain't the walking dead" in the series finale of The Walking Dead, fans flocked to Twitter to applaud the series for adding in that line.
Will There Be a Season 4 of 'Dead to Me'? Fans Are Dying to Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3 on Netflix. Is Dead to Me on Netflix returning for Season 4, or is the series truly living up to its name (get it, dead to me)? Dead to Me Season 3 finally dropped on Netflix after a lengthy hiatus, much to the delight of the show's eager fans.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Is Leaving the Show — Here's Why
Professional dancer Cheryl Burke is best known as one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars, but it sounds like she's putting away her dancing shoes — for now. On Nov. 20, 2022, she formally announced that she is leaving her job on the show after nearly 17 years. Cheryl's last appearance on the show will be the season finale, which takes place on Nov. 21.
Wait, Did 'Dead Like Me' End on a Cliffhanger? Let's Break It Down! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Dead to Me Season 3 ending on Netflix. Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) bonded over grief and bad coffee in the Dead to Me pilot way back in 2019. How did their story come to a close in the Dead to Me ending?
Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Over — Who Won the Mirrorball Trophy? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 31 finale of Dancing with the Stars. It seems like it was only yesterday that we were scrambling to our living room to watch the Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, yet here we are, ready to crown the next winner of the wildly popular dancing competition series. The finale proved the final four couples were there to win, but only one of them walked away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Charlie 1 Is Back on 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' so We Should Probably Do a Little Refresh
Things are about to take a meta turn in NCIS: Hawaiʻi when the team has to take center stage in a murder. Unfortunately for them, they need to call upon an old "friend" to help. This can't be easy for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant who takes the "in charge" part a little too seriously at times. Let's face it, asking for help is not one of Jane's strengths but desperate times call for truly desperate measures. Who is Charlie-1 in NCIS: Hawaiʻi?
‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.
Sabrina Carpenter Is One of Hollywood's Eligible Bachelorettes, so Who Is She Dating?
Actor and singer Sabrina Carpenter, known for starring in Tall Girl 2, has long been a frequent topic of social media blogs. Although the 23-year-old first stepped into the spotlight as an actress, she has been busy juggling her singing career. And as Sabrina’s celebrity continues to rise, fans now have a vested interest in her private life.
When Will 'All American' Season 5 Be on Netflix? Here's What to Know
Fans of the CW’s football drama All American have been riding with the show from the beginning. The series, which is based on the life of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger, showcases the personal and athletic life of Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his family and loved ones. Article continues...
A Breakdown of Patrick "McDreamy" Dempsey's Romantic Relationships
When you play a character with the nickname McDreamy, you're bound to have a fruitful love life. Visually superior Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey is well-known for his 11-season stint as Dr. Derek Shepherd on ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy, but he's been acting since the mid-'80s. Whether it was his role as awkward high schooler Ronald Miller in 1987's Can't Buy Me Love, or as charming pizza delivery boy/gigolo Randy Bodek in 1989's Loverboy, Patrick always served us a heaping helping of adorable.
Does Aimee Garcia Really Sing in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'?
Grab your Snuggie, your Ugg slippers, and a piping hot mug of cocoa, because it's officially time to bask in the warmth of cheesy holiday movies. Among the sea of blissfully cringe-inducing Hallmark and Lifetime flicks is Netflix's PG-rated, music-fueled film Christmas with You. (We know, it boasts a lackluster title.)
How Wayne Brady Made His Millions — and How He Spends Them!
Beloved TV personality Wayne Brady has made quite a name for himself over the years. Between his time on the improv comedy series Who’s Line Is It Anyway?, his variety show, The Wayne Brady Show, and even a stint on Dancing With the Stars, Wayne has been entertaining audiences for years.
TikTok Shows the Insane Morning Routines of News Anchors
Here's an interesting tidbit I learned from TikTok: Most local news anchors have to do their own hair and makeup. Yup, their immaculately coiffed hair and flawless skin is solely brought to you by them, their makeup pouches, and heat styling tools. Article continues below advertisement. A handful of news...
