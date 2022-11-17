Read full article on original website
The pandemic led to more speeding on Maine’s rural roadways, UMaine study finds
The pandemic led to more speeding on Maine’s rural roadways, UMaine study finds. The COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of elements of life in Maine — including, apparently, how much drivers speed on the state’s rural roadways, according to a new study from the University of Maine.
First 100% bio-based 3D-printed home unveiled at the University of Maine
First 100% bio-based 3D-printed home unveiled at the University of Maine. On Nov. 21, the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled BioHome3D, the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. BioHome3D was developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hub and Spoke program between the UMaine and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Partners included MaineHousing and the Maine Technology Institute.
CCAUE campaign underway
The University of Maine System (UMS) Combined Charitable Appeal for University Employees (CCAUE) is well underway. The need for support this year remains crucial to many Mainers. Across the state, we continue to deal not only with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, but also with high cost of living increases creating stress at the gas pump and grocery store. With winter approaching and heating costs high, our neighbors will be relying on programs such as CCAUE to help fill in the gaps.
UMaine Extension is your resource for food safety facts and Thanksgiving recipes
Through its work in the Maine food system, University of Maine Cooperative Extension conducts research and offers training, workshops, bulletins and videos that highlight proper sanitation, food preservation and safe food-handling practices, as well as healthy and budget-friendly recipes. There are a number of resources on Extension’s Food and Health website to help you prepare for and enjoy a safe and tasty Thanksgiving meal.
UMaine News
UMaine Climate Change Institute celebrates 50th anniversary. The University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, marking half-century of research and education related to climate change in Maine, New England and across the planet. In 1973, professor emeritus Harold Borns, whose research focused on glaciers...
