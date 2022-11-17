The University of Maine System (UMS) Combined Charitable Appeal for University Employees (CCAUE) is well underway. The need for support this year remains crucial to many Mainers. Across the state, we continue to deal not only with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, but also with high cost of living increases creating stress at the gas pump and grocery store. With winter approaching and heating costs high, our neighbors will be relying on programs such as CCAUE to help fill in the gaps.

ORONO, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO