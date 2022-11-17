Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed over the weekend in Kingfisher County. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday night about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road, which is west of Hennessey. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release states that deputies responded and found four people dead and one injured.
OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city's northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
KOCO
Police continue search for person in connection to quadruple murder on Oklahoma marijuana farm
HENNESSEY, Okla. — The person who allegedly murdered four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm is on the run from police. The wild scene played out near the small town of Hennessey Sunday night. It started as a hostage call Sunday night. When police arrived and searched behind the...
KOCO
OSBI investigates what led up to four people shot, killed outside of Hennessey
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led up to four people being shot and killed outside of Hennessey Sunday night. The quadruple homicide happened at a marijuana farm just north of Lacey. It was originally called in as a hostage situation.
okcfox.com
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
KTUL
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Nick Brooke argues the proposed trespass ordinance on the docket for a first hearing in the Oklahoma City Council is "unconstitutional." The post OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey
UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance
Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance and stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns. “As...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
okcfox.com
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
chickashatoday.com
THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
Comments / 0