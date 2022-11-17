ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed over the weekend in Kingfisher County. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday night about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road, which is west of Hennessey. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release states that deputies responded and found four people dead and one injured.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey

UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
HENNESSEY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
chickashatoday.com

THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD

OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
